Japan vs Mexico WBC Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Japan and Mexico will meet in the World Baseball Classic semifinals on Sunday, March 20 in Miami, with a spot against Team USA in the final on the line.

Japan vs Mexico Preview

Japan beat Italy handily in the quarterfinals, 9-3, to move on to the semis. Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs in just under five innings of work, while San Diego Padres standout Yu Darvish gave up one run in two innings in relief. Japan’s bats were hot most of the game, as well. Kazuma Okamoto hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the third and later belted a two-run double.

“In the end it was a one-sided game, but even with the pitchers who threw in a way to make Japan proud, they were able to square up some balls, so the game was in doubt. It was a win that was a little lucky,” Japan’s manager Hideki Kuriyama said.

“This Team Japan, there’s a bunch of younger players, and probably most of them are eager to advance to the semifinals so that they have the opportunity to play against real Major Leaguers,” Kuriyama added, via MLB.com.

Japan will go up against Mexico, who handed Puerto Rico a 5-4 defeat in the quarterfinals. After going down 4-0 to Puerto Rico in the first inning, Mexico came back in a strong and impressive fashion. Down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mexico scored three runs highlighted by Isaac Paredes’ two-run single. Pitcher Javier Assad allowed one hit and a walk in 2.2 innings of relief, striking out four batters.

“We are showing what Mexican players are capable of at the highest level,” Mexico manager Benji Gil said in Spanish, per the Los Angeles Times. “I wish this would continue to open doors. Maybe before the tournament you could say, could Mexico play with Puerto Rico? Could they compete versus Team USA? … The answer could have been, no. Right now, we can say easily that Mexico can compete against any other team, or at least this group of warriors can compete against any other team. It’s a blessing to be able to be part and to have a little piece by guiding them, by leading them, as Mexican warriors.”

After falling to Columbia, 5-4 on March 11 in the first game of the Classic, Mexico has beaten the United States, Great Britain, Canada and now, Puerto Rico. They’ll be facing a different kind of team in Japan, however. Japan hasn’t lost in the Classic yet, scoring eight or more runs in three of its five games.