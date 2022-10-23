Jets vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The upstart New York Jets take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 23.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jets vs Broncos streaming live online today:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Broncos live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Jets vs Broncos Preview

The New York Jets (4-2) seek a fourth-consecutive win against the Denver Broncos (2-4) on Sunday.

“That’s crazy how that happens,” Jets wide receiver Corey Davis said via the New York Post, “because everybody was just talking crazy about us — same old Jets, whatever it is. Now they’re saying we’ve got to stay humble, which we will. We’ve got the right group of guys in here that will keep these young dudes humble. But I don’t see anything about us being arrogant or cocky. We’ve still got work to do.”

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t lost a start in his second season despite underwhelming numbers. Wilson has 572 yards passing for a touchdown versus two interceptions. Hel also hasn’t dominated running the ball with just a touchdown an no more than 15 yards in a game.

Wilson nonetheless helped the Jets stun the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field last week. He also helped the Jets rout the Miami Dolphins 40-17 in Week 5. Both wins were progress compared to the 24-20 squeaker against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

Denver meanwhile has sputtered despite the acquisition of star quarterback Russell Wilson via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson simply hasn’t cooked in Mile High City like he did in the Pacific Northwest. The Broncos managed a measly 15.2 points per game — dead last in the league.

“They’ve got talent all over the place,” Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said via the New York Post. “Obviously, they haven’t been operating on the level of success that they would like to. … They have all the tools. It’s on us to make sure this isn’t the week that they can get that thing rolling and start putting up points and making those type of plays.”

Wilson won’t play on Sunday due to injury, which means Brett Rypien will start. The nephew of former Super Bowl quarterback Mark Rypien last played significant regular season snaps in 2020 when he threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

The younger Rypien will look to help the Broncos end a three-game losing streak. Denver lost two of those games in overtime during low-scoring affairs against the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

“We always want to be sure that we’re doing the things that is right for the quarterback that’s out there,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said via DenverBroncos.com. “We typically put a game plan together and we talk through it, and some guys like other things, some like the same things. We just want to be sure that whoever’s out there that we have the best plays for those guys.”