Jets vs Chiefs Free Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two teams at the opposite ends of the NFL power rankings clash on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs host the winless New York Jets.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Jets vs Chiefs online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel.

Once you're signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app or on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jets vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app or on your computer via the Hulu website.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Jets vs Chiefs live on the CBS app or on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren't nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Chiefs live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app or on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jets vs Chiefs Preview

Not often do you see a near three-touchdown spread for an NFL game, but that’s exactly what’s in store when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the lowly New York Jets on Sunday.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs moved to 6-1 last weekend, plowing through some snow to down the Broncos 43-16. The matchup marked the debut of the team’s newest weapon, running back LeVeon Bell. The former All-Pro notched six carries for 39 yards.

A bit of narrative for this game is that Bell is facing the Jets, the team that released him just a few weeks ago. Bell was once thought to be a key piece of the future in New York, but clashed with head coach Adam Gase on multiple occasions as the losses piled up.

“I have a lot of respect for him, I’ve been going against him since he started in the league in lots of different offenses,” defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said of Bell on a Zoom call Friday afternoon. “We’ll have to see, is he going to come in like a Brian Westbrook back in the Philly days? Where are they utilizing him? I can call lots of different names that [Chiefs coach Andy Reid] has plugged in and moved people around to try to get advantages.

“We’ve just got to get ready to roll and our guys have a lot of respect for him, he can do a lot of good things.”

The Jets put up what might have been their best fight of the season in a 18-10 loss to the Bills last week. New York raced out to a 10 point lead early, but failed to score in the second half. However, a good sign was a bend but not completely break defense, which allowed only field goals from the Bills.

But the Chiefs are still showing Gang Green respect — maybe too much if you ask Jets fans.

“That’s a very good football team,” Chiefs defensive end Jones said Thursday. “Sam Darnold… doesn’t get the credit, but he’s a very very good quarterback. I think people tend to forget that because of their record. But they have guys out there. They play really well. They’ve been in a lot of close games. And you can’t take those guys for granted. That’s a hell of a football team.”

The Chiefs are a 19.5-point favorite for the matchup.