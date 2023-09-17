How to Watch Jets vs Cowboys Live Stream for Free

After a whirlwind week, the New York Jets (1-0) head to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) on Sunday, September 17.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Cowboys live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Cowboys live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jets vs Cowboys live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Jets vs Cowboys Preview

The Jets are fresh from a rollercoaster ride of a game on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. New York traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and the hype and hope were real. But four plays into the game against Buffalo, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, ending his season almost immediately after it began.

New York won in overtime, 22-16, on a walk-off punt return courtesy of undrafted free agent Xavier Gipson. Moving forward, Jets head coach Robert Saleh says third-year QB Zach Wilson, who came into the game in relief of Rodgers, will take over from here.

“We are going to look through some things, but I do want to make it very clear, Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said. “We have a lot of faith in Zach. We’re really excited about his opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him. We’re going to look at everything. You’re going to look at veterans, you’re going to look at young guys. Under no circumstance is this a [quarterback] competition, this is Zach’s team. We’re rolling with Zach.”

On the other side, the Cowboys are coming off a 40-0 whalloping of the New York Giants Week 1. The Dallas defense dominated the entire game from start to finish, intercepting Giants QB Daniel Jones twice while sacking him a whopping seven times. The Cowboys held the Giants to 171 total yards in the game. On offense, quarterback Dak Prescott went 13-24 for 143 yards, and running back Tony Pollard chipped in 70 yards and two TDs on 14 carries in the win.

“”I think we made the statement which I’ve been trying to make: We’re the best defense in the National Football League,” Cowboys defensive lineman Micah Parsons said.

“It’s one game,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy added after beating the Giants. “We’re excited. We feel good about the way we played tonight. I think we’re still evolving. We know where we want to go. I feel like we are fully capable and have an understanding of how to get there. But it’s a long journey.”

These two teams last met back in 2019, when New York handed Dallas a 24-22 upset. The Jets have won three in a row in the series, which Dallas untimely leads, 7-5.