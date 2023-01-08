Jets vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The end of the NFL regular season is here and with that comes multiple games that have playoff implications. One team that still has a chance of making the playoffs is the Miami Dolphins as they host the New York Jets.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jets vs Dolphins streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Dolphins live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Jets vs Dolphins Preview

The Miami Dolphins enter this game with a record of 8-8 and are tied for the last playoff spot in the AFC. The problem is the Patriots currently own the tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

However, there is good news for Miami as the Patriots have to play the Bills today. The Dolphins though still have a tough AFC East rival as well in the Jets.

The Dolphins though should want some payback as the first time these two teams played in early October the Jets had their way 40-17. The bad news though is that Miami has lost five in a row as they come into this game.

The Jets have also lost five games in a row so something has to give. The biggest question in this matchup will be who starts at quarterback for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa will likely be out again as he is in concussion protocol for the second time this season. Teddy Bridgewater is currently listed as questionable and either he or Skylar Thompson will get the start.

Offensively the Jets have been anemic during their losing streak as they have scored just 12 points per game over the last five games. The Dolphins’ struggles during their losing streak have been on the other side of the ball as they have given up 27.4 points per game over the last five games.

The winner of this game could be determined by whichever struggling side of the ball can make a play. The oddsmakers view clearly thinks this will be a close game as the Jets are just a -1 favorite and a low-scoring over/under that is just at 38.5.

With both teams struggling at the quarterback position if either team can establish a consistent running game that could go a long way in winning this game. The Jets have been the better running team this season as they’ve averaged 103 yards per game, while the Dolphins have run for just 95.25 yards per game.

The Dolphins clearly have more to play for in this game as the Jets have already been eliminated. However, New York will be plenty motivated to spoil their division rivals chances of making the playoffs.