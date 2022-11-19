JSU vs Alcorn 2022: Where to Watch Game Today

Jackson State takes on Alcorn State on Saturday, November 19.

Jackson State vs Alcorn State Preview

Jackson State (10-0) looks to keep its unbeaten season going when facing Alcorn State (5-5) on Saturday in a big SWAC game.

It’s also the Soul Bowl, which adds to the bragging rights between the two rivals when they meet at Spinks-Casem Stadium. JSU beat the Braves 24-10 last season on the way to a Celebration Bowl appearance.

Tigers quarterback Sehdeur Sanders has a monster season going with 2,847 yards passing for 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sanders also has 177 yards rushing and five touchdowns. His play has him in the conversation for both the Walter Payton award and the Heisman Trophy.

Shedeur Sanders is a MAGICIAN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/Y0ybza7M3a — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 13, 2022

Sy’veon Wilkerson has also been tough for JSU with 991 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. The running back can also make plays in the passing game with 16 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown thus far.

Sanders has two main go-to wide receivers in Shane Hooks and Dallas Daniels. Hooks has 50 catches for 564 yards and eight touchdowns. Daniels has 48 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns.

Alcorn State’s defense will have its hands full, and the Braves gave up more than 30 points in SWAC games twice this season already. ASU’s defense showed improvement of late, however, in a 23-16 overtime win against Prairie View A&M and a 17-14 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Malachi Bailey gives the Braves a force up front on the defensive line. Bailey has seven sacks and a fumble recovery this season. Tavarian McCullom poses a threat in the secondary with two interceptions and a forced fumble this fall.

Jarveon Howard's overtime TD run sends Alcorn St. home with the dub 😤 pic.twitter.com/29nEZqOhZV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2022

Offensively, Alcorn State has a solid ground game with running back Jarveon Howard. He has 1,174 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns this season.

Alcorn State will need to find a way to run against a solid Tigers run defense, which allows 98.2 yards per game. JSU has only allowed five rushing touchdowns this season, and the Tigers limit opponents to 2.8 yards per carry.

Justin Ragin and Nyles Gaddy cause trouble amid the Tigers’ front seven. Ragin leads the Tigers with 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Gaddy also has 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

While JSU has buzz-sawed much of its competition, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Tigers. JSU only won by two scores against Alabama A&M last week. The Tigers also had a one-score game with Campbell on October 22 in a 22-14 win. Similarly, the Tigers held off Alabama State 26-12 and Tennessee State 16-3 earlier this season.