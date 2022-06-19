How to Watch Juneteenth CNN Concert Online for Free

To honor Juneteenth 2022, a special concert called “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” is airing Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” streaming online, with the first option offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CNN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

CNN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service that includes CNN, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Preview

Play

Video Video related to how to watch juneteenth cnn concert online for free 2022-06-19T16:00:58-04:00

In honor of Juneteenth, CNN is “proud to broadcast the first global celebration” of the holiday since it became a federal holiday in the United States. The concert “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will air live worldwide across all of CNN’s platforms, according to the CNN press release.

It continues:

Juneteenth is the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States. The network will offer programming to uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 157th anniversary, now a national holiday widely celebrated among African-American communities across the country. Produced by a team of Black creators at Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom,” will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry, including Yolanda Adams, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, and The Roots. The event will also commemorate the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th anniversary and include The Re-Collective Orchestra, a 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra, marking the first time an all-Black symphony has performed in the Hollywood Bowl. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning writer Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Questlove will serve as the evening’s Musical Directors.

“I’m thrilled that CNN is broadcasting this historic event for our viewers across the globe to celebrate and understand the significance of Juneteenth,” said Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, in a statement.

“Our commitment to amplifying Black voices and those of other marginalized groups is paramount to remaining the worldwide leader in news,” said Johnita P. Due, SVP and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for CNN Worldwide. “Through musical performances and thoughtful storytelling we will embody the excellence and resilience of the Black community in the continued pursuit for freedom and social justice.”

“This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban,” said Live Nation Urban President Shawn Gee. “It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on black independence and the black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.”

“This celebration of Juneteenth is exactly the kind of moment of cultural significance that CNN can shine a spotlight on and amplify its message of freedom across the world,” said Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial. “Through the power of our access and global reach, we are able to invite audiences in over 200 countries to be part of this unique occasion in a way that no other medium can.”

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” airs Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CNN.