Where to Watch Kansas vs Baylor Game for Free

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco, Texas to take on the reigning national champion and 10th-ranked Baylor Bears in a critical late-season Big 12 conference battle on Saturday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kansas vs Baylor online:

Kansas vs Baylor Preview

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) look to get one step closer to clinching their 20th Big 12 regular-season title when they take on the reigning national champion and 10th-ranked Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks have won four in a row and have a 1.5-game lead on Baylor and Texas Tech in the conference standings with four games remaining in the regular season.

Kansas possesses the most potent offense in the Big 12, ranking first in scoring offense (80 points per game), field goal percentage (49.8%), and three-point percentage (36.6%).

The full breadth of that offensive prowess was on full display this past Tuesday when the Jayhawks lit up their intrastate rival Kansas State in a 102-83 win.

Leading the way for Kansas was Ochai Agbaji, who scored a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. The senior guard, who is a national player of the year candidate, leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 ppg and is fifth in the nation with a 44.5% three-point field goal mark.

Agbaji passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time Kansas scoring list last game and now ranks 26th in program history with 1,444 career points in 110 games.

The Jayhawks are 10th in the nation in strength of schedule and are tied with Baylor for the most wins (10) against Quadrant-1 opponents this season.

The Bears come into Saturday’s contest winners of four of their last five, which included a tough 66-64 overtime win on the road against Oklahoma State on Monday.

Junior guard Adam Flagler matched his career-highs with seven 3-pointers and a total of 29 points. Just two days prior, Flagler had missed the previous game against TCU with knee soreness but returned to play a career-best 41 minutes against Oklahoma State.

“Our trainer was the MVP for this game because he was able to get Adam back and able to play, and obviously, he looked pretty good,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said after the win.

Flagler leads the Bears in scoring this season with 13.7 ppg, followed by sophomore guard LJ Cryer with 13.5 ppg, and senior guard James Akinjo with 12.9 ppg. Akinjo wound up hitting the game-winning shot with 13 seconds left in OT to lift the Bears over OK State on Monday.

Baylor will be looking to split the season series on Saturday after dropping the first game at Kansas on Feb. 5, 83-59. The Jayhawks dominated that contest, shooting 51.6% from the field, while Baylor struggled mightily, connecting on only 29.6% (21-of-71).

Agbaji and Christian Braun each scored 18 points, while Flagler was the high scorer for Baylor with 16.

Following Saturday’s game, Kansas will have a set of games with TCU this week on Tuesday and Thursday. Baylor will have a quick turnaround to play Texas on the road on Monday, before wrapping up the regular season with a home game vs. Iowa State next Saturday.