Kansas vs KSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball has a little extra importance this time around, as No. 2 Kansas and No. 14 Kansas State meet for first place in the Big 12 on Tuesday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kansas vs Kansas State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Kansas at KSU Basketball 2023 Preview

The January 17 Sunflower Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats is the first time in the rivalry’s history where both teams are ranked in the Top 15. The No. 2 Jayhawks are sitting on a 16-1 record, with their lone loss coming on the road at No. 9 Tennessee, while the No. 13 ranked Wildcats are 15-2. Their two losses came from No. 14 TCU and an unranked Butler on the road, but they do have huge wins over Texas and Baylor in Big 12 play so far.

Kansas has won the last seven consecutive games against Kansas State, but the game is on the road for them in Manhattan and Kansas State is off to one of its best starts in program history. As such, the Jayhawks are only two-point favorites, so it should be a hotly contested game.

In his pre-game press conference, Kansas head coach Bill Self said he knows this is not the same Kansas State team that they have beaten the last three times they’ve traveled to Manhattan.

“I think they’re a lot more talented [than they have been in the past]. I think offensive firepower has doubled … guys can really score the ball,” said Self, adding, “They’ve also recruited unbelievably well. … I’m really impressed with their talent level and what the staff was able to do in a short amount of time.”

He continued, “I really think that K-State — you know, you lose at TCU, which a lot of people are gonna lose at TCU — but up until this point, they have been the most impressive team from a beating and playing well at the hardest places [standpoint]. The win against Texas was incredible and of course the win at Baylor was incredible. Nobody’s had two better wins than that in our league, so yeah, they’re capable of definitely playing at a high level against anybody in the country. They’ve already shown they can do it and they’ll be playing with a lot of momentum in the stands tomorrow. It should be a really fun atmostphere. Really fun.”

He went on to say that while of course he doesn’t love it when teams play well against his team, it’s great for the Big 12 to have so many good teams.

“I think it’s good for our league when everybody plays well,” said Self. “I don’t think it’s good for us at all when they play well against us, so I’m not at all disappointed or anything that Iowa State and K-State have been the surprises in our league this far. They’re good stories. I think that that’s what makes our league great. There’s absolutely nobody in the bottom and to be honest with you, you can’t say our team is top-heavy anymore.”

The Kansas at Kansas State men’s basketball game tips off on Tuesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.