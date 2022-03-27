How to Watch Kansas vs Miami Elite 8 Game Live Online

Kansas faces Miami for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday, March 27.

The game (2:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kansas vs Miami online for free:

Kansas vs Miami Preview

Tenth-seeded Miami can debunk the ACC “down year” narrative and make it two ACC teams in the Final Four on Sunday. Kansas looks to remain the last No. 1 seed standing and make yet another Final Four for the storied program.

“It’s the hardest game in the tournament to not win,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “You can talk about first round, you can talk about whatever, it’s the hardest game. The national championship finals, at least you’re playing for it all. But this one, every goal of every team is road to the Final Four. It’s not road to the national championship. It’s road to the Final Four.”

Self, who will coach his 11th Elite Eight game, wants to right the ship on his Elite Eight record. The Jayhawks won their last trip to the Elite Eight in 2018.

“We’re 3-7 in my career in the Elite Eight games,” Self said “So that’s not good enough.”

The Jayhawks took care of business against Providence, leading the whole way in a 66-61 win in Chicago on Friday, March 25. Remy Martin, the Arizona State transfer, led the way with 25 points.

“All the practices, everything that we’ve done leading up to this point, we revert back to that,” Martin said according to the Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jordan Guskey. “We work really hard in practice. We do what needs to be done. We listen to coach. And once we’re in those type of environments, we just revert back to that and stay calm and let each other know that they’re going to go through their runs. But, as long as we stick together like we’ve been doing the whole season, we’re going to get through this.”

Kansas will a former player in Miami’s Charlie Moore. He dished a game-high nine assists in the Hurricanes’ 70-56 win over Iowa State on Friday. Moore played for Kansas in 2018-2019 and transferred to DePaul followed by Miami.

“Honestly, no, we never spoke about it,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga said per Guskey. “And quite honestly, we won’t even bring that up. That’s not — I know it might be a great storyline for the media. But, for us, it’s not about Charlie versus his old team. This is about our team versus their team. And Kansas is a great basketball program.”

Kameron McGusty will be one of the main Hurricanes players that the Jayhawks will need to stop. McGusty posted 27 points and six rebounds against the Cyclones, and he and posted 20 points and six boards against No. 2 seed Auburn on March 20. He also had a big game against Final Four-bound Duke in the ACC tournament with 24 points and seven rebounds on March 11.

Miami meanwhile will need to slow down Kansas’ Agbaji Ochai, who leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.9 points per game. Ochai also averages 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.