How to Watch Texas Tech vs Kansas State Game Today

Back inside the Top 25 for the first time since early last season, No. 25 Kansas State looks to stay there when they take on Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Preview

When the Red Raiders of Texas Tech travel north to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State, both teams are coming off big victories in the week prior. The Wildcats are favored to win, but only by a touchdown.

In his pre-game press conference, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said that Kansas State is his favorite place to play on the road.

“Excited to go to K-State, it’s my favorite place to play on the road. They’ve got great fans, it’s a true college atmosphere, you’re going into a true college town in Manhattan. So it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said McGuire. “[Kansas State head coach] Chris Klieman is a stud. He’s won a National Championships and has done a great job taking over a program from Coach Snyder, not many people can follow and have success like he has, but really respect Chris and the culture that he’s built.”

He continued, “You saw ’em open up the Big 12, their quarter is dynamic and has a really strong arm … they have one of the best backs in the country … defensively, last year they were one of the best defenses in the conference again. Great defense. They have an elite pass rusher in 91 and then the one guy that I’ve really enjoyed, he’s going to keep me up at night, but I’ve really enjoyed watching him play is their nose guard, No. 92. He’s played a lot of football, he’s a vet. He made a huge difference in that game against Oklahoma, just the way he played, so it’s going to be an exciting game, going to be a great game, gives us an opportunity to continue what we’re doing, trying to do in the Big 12. Excited to play K-State.”

Coach McGuire also said that it’s both nerve-wracking but also exciting to go up against a great team.

“It’s nerve-wracking and fun at the same time. If you’re a true competitior, you want to go up against the best. I think we’re going up against one of the best [backs] in the country. They do a great job. I mean, upfront, their O-line, they’re fun to watch on film because they are really physical. They have a really good scheme whenever it comes to the run game … I love facing guys that play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” said McGuire.

