Kansas vs Villanova Final Four Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kansas and Villanova will meet in the Final Four at New Orleans on Saturday.

The game (6:09 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS (UNC vs Duke and the national championship will both be on TBS, too). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kansas vs Villanova online:

Kansas vs Villanova Preview

Kansas (32-6) made it to the Final Four as the only remaining No. 1 seed, but the Jayhawks will have to contend with Final Four regular Villanova (30-7).

Making its third Final Four appearance in seven years, the Wildcats look to win a fourth national title. The Wildcats won titles in its last two appearances in 2016 and 2018. The first came in 1985.

Kansas lost the 2018 Villanova championship team 95-79 in its last Final Four appearance. Winners of three national titles, Kansas hasn’t won a title since 2008. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self says the 2018 semifinal loss to Villanova still bothers him.

#NovaMBB100 Moments: On this date in 2018 Villanova defeated Kansas 95-79 to advance to the National Championship! Nova put on a long-range shooting clinic, shattering a Final Four record by making 18 3-pointers, 5 more than the previous mark. @epaschall led the ‘Cats with 24pts! pic.twitter.com/DxKHyuehZO — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) April 1, 2020

“I get tics whenever I think about it,” Self said according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. “I remember we started off the game off on a 2-0 run. That was about the highlight of that particular game.”

The Jayhawks reach this year’s Final Four after blowing out Miami in the second half of the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 27. Miami had a 35-29 halftime lead, but the Jayhawks took over in the second half and won 76-50.

“That was about as well as we can play the second half,” Self said according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “These guys earned it. So proud for them and proud for our program.”

Kansas previously faced closer contests against Creighton 79-72 in the second round on March 19 and Providence 66-61 on March 25 in the Sweet 16. Remy Martin stepped up for the Jayhawks in those wins with 20 points against Creighton and 23 points versus Providence.

Ochai Agbaji plays his best game of the tourney to lead Kansas back to the Final Four👀🔥 @youngoch pic.twitter.com/hrDew3RTfT — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 27, 2022

National player of the year award candidate Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.9 points per game. Agbaji also averages 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

“Ochai has a chance to have the best year anybody’s had at Kansas since Danny Manning,” Self said per Dodd. “You stop and think about player of the year in the league, win the league, win the tournament, first-team All-American get to the Final Four.”

Jalen Wilson leads Kansas in rebounding with 7.4 boards per contest. He also averages 11 points and 1.7 assists per night.

Villanova had a tight contest in the Elite Eight, beating Houston 50-44 on March 26. The Wildcats also got past Ohio State 71-61 in the second round on March 20 and Michigan 63-55 on March 24 for the Sweet 16.

“We just have to stick together,” Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie said according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “That’s what we pride ourselves on, just playing hard for 40 minutes.”

Gillspie, a fifth-year senior, leads the Wildcats in scoring with 15.6 points per game. Gillespie also averages 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal per contest.

Jermaine Samuels leads the Wildcats in rebounding with 6.5 boards per night. Samuels also posts 11.1 points and 1.4 assists per game.