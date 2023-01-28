Kansas vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 9 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) host the Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) at Rupp Arena on Saturday, January 28.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kansas vs Kentucky streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kansas vs Kentucky live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas vs Kentucky live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas vs Kentucky live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Kansas vs Kentucky Preview

The Jayhawks enter this game losers of three games in a row, all to ranked teams (Kansas State, TCU and most recently, Baylor on January 23). Kansas lost to the Bears, 75-69, mostly due to poor 3-point shooting (the Jayhawks hit just 5-of-19 from beyond the arc), and also turning the ball over 15 times.

On the other side, the Wildcats have won four straight, which included a stunning upset of No. 4 Tennessee on January 14. Kentucky last played on January 24, when it handed Vanderbilt a 69-53 loss. The Wildcats played a well-rounded game, with five players hitting double figures. Antonio Reeves led the way with 16 points, while forward Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 boards, Jacob Toppin added 12, and guards CJ Fredrick and Cason Wallace chipped in 10 points apiece.

“I just think we’re really connected right now as a team,” Fredrick said after the win over Vandy, per Sports Illustrated. “Everyone’s understanding their role. In practice, we’ve been just so big on winning each day, I think that’s what we’ve been doing is just locking in and winning every day and it’s starting to continue to be a continuous pattern for us.”

These two teams met last season, when Kentucky won, 80-62. Tshiebwe dominated the glass, finishing with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and Kansas doesn’t want to see a repeat performance.

“They got a really good player in Oscar,” Kansas forward Jalen Wilson said about Tshiebwe, via the Kansas City Star. “He gave us problems last year. So (we’re) just figuring out what it’s going to take to slow him down as much as we can.”

“We’ve got to bring the physicality to him,” Wilson added. “He’s a beast in there. I think last year we weren’t as locked in what he was capable of doing, as far as taking over a game in the paint. He’s doing it all again this year. We’ll just have to really put guys on him and box him out. Make someone else on the team get a rebound. I think we do that, that’ll limit a lot of second-chance points and opportunities.”