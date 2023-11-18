Kansas vs KSU Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Kansas Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 in the Big 12) will host the No. 23 ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 in Big 12) at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Kansas vs KSU Live Stream Guide

Kansas vs KSU Preview

This will be the 121st iteration of the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas leads the all-time series against K-State, 65-50-5.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 16-13 loss to Texas Tech last week. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean had to leave the game with a head injury after throwing just four passes, and third-string QB, freshman Cole Ballard took Bean’s place. Ballard completed 9-of-20 passes for 124 yards and an interception.

Bean, who is filling in for injured starter Jalon Daniels, missed time at practice this week, but Kansas head coach Lance Leipold thinks the second-string QB will be ready to go for this game.

The Jayhawks are putting up 32.7 points per game on offense, while allowing 26.2 points per contest to opponents.

On the other side, K-State is fresh from a dominant 59-25 win over the Baylor Bears last weekend. Wildcats QB Will Howard completed 19-of-29 passes for 235 yards and three TDs, also rushing for a score. Running back DJ Giddens also chipped in with 18 carries for 115 yards.

Kansas State has played well-balanced ball this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are scoring 38.8 points per contest. On the defensive side, K-State is giving up 18.5 points a game.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams heading into the game:

Kansas State: Out: LB Daniel Green (Pectoral), LB Asa Newsom (Undisclosed).

Kansas: Questionable: QB Jason Bean (Head), WR Luke Grimm (Undisclosed), TE Trevor Kardell (Undisclosed). Out: QB Jalon Daniels (Back).

Kansas State vs Kansas: What They’re Saying

“As somebody who is obviously from state of Kansas, this is a game every year that you have to make sure you watch because it’s always fun, especially this year. You know it’s going to be a super competitive game. They have got a really good team. I think it’s good for the state of Kansas. This will probably be the most competitive Sunflower Showdown in probably 20 years or so.” — K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.

“For us to play them and they’re the defending conference champs and we’re coming in with it with similar records and it’s a home game and all those things. I think we should play loose in this game. We’re just going to keep working on closing that gap and we’re going to see where it’s going to turn out on Saturday. And that’s the way it should be.” — Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.