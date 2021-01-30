Kansas vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 15 ranked Kansas Jayhawks will square off against the No. 18 ranked Tennessee Volunteers Saturday at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Kansas vs Tennessee online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ESPN, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas vs Tennessee live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas vs Tennessee live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Kansas vs Tennessee Preview

Tennessee is coming off a 56-53 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday. Forward Yves Pons was the only player scoring in double figures for the Volunteers, netting 13 points. Jaden Springer returned from an ankle injury, and he chipped in nine points, five assists and four rebounds.

Vols head coach Rick Barnes said this about Springer after the team eked out a win, via 247 Sports:

“We needed him, and we’re proud of him. He’s still not 100% and we tried to manage his workload this week trying to inch him back and appreciated the work the medical team did for us to get him back out there. As the game went on, I thought he settled in. He is a difference maker even though I knew he was going to make some mistakes, but he made some terrific plays and it was great to have him back and see him out there.”

Whether Springer is 100 percent heading into the game against Kansas remains in doubt, so it’s likely he could be limited once again.

As for the Jayhawks, they’re coming off a 59-51 victory over TCU Thursday night. David McCormack led the way for Kansas, scoring 15 points. Ochai Agbaji added 13 in the win. Kansas head coach Bill Self had mentioned wanting to mix it up more, and he did that in the second half against TCU, bringing in redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris and junior college transfer Tyon Grant-Foster. The duo combined for 16 points in a combined 39 minutes.

“We were going to try anything,” Self said after the game. “I just decided we need something different. We needed energy. And the best way to create energy a lot of times is through athleticism.”

The Jayhawks are scoring 74.3 points a game, and Self sees his team gelling at just the right time. “I see an opportunity to really do something now when we should have everybody right where we want them,” Self said earlier in the week, via 247 Sports. “I see an opportunity to be our best moving forward when we know we haven’t done that yet. I still think our best is good enough to beat a lot of folks.”