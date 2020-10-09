Kenin vs Swiatek Live Stream: How to Watch in US

After a slew of surprises and upsets, the Women’s French Open finally comes down to this: Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek in the finals.

In the United States, the match starts at 9 a.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Kenin vs Swiatek Preview

Kenin, the fourth seed in the tourney, now has a chance for her second Grand Slam of the year after she defeated Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday. She won the Australian Open in January, and she’ll be the likely favorite to win here, although she’ll be facing the surprise of the Open in Swiatek, who got to the finals by handling Argentine Nadia Podoroska, winning in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Still, Kenin is feeling good, and she’s feeling better than every about playing on clay. “I feel like I’m playing some of my best tennis on clay,” the American said Thursday. “I’m sliding a lot, moving a lot. I know how to adjust to the surface, so I’m loving the clay.”

That wasn’t always the case.

“I didn’t have great movement on clay. It was a bit of a struggle for me. Definitely after playing against Serena [Williams], it gave me a boost in confidence.” That increased confidence has been evident this year, but she’ll be facing a young upstart who is pretty confident herself.

Swiatek took out No. 1 seed Simona Halep, and she also handled Nadia Podoroska with deft efficiency — which not many saw coming. Swiatek entered the tournament as the 54th seed, and few saw her going on the tear that she did. The 19-year old Polish star has been on fire throughout the tournament, and she needs one more upset to win it all.

“I just believe that mental toughness is, like, probably most important thing in tennis right now because everybody can play on the highest level,” Swiatek said prior to entering the semifinals. “But the ones that are tough and that can handle the pressure are the biggest ones. So I always wanted to develop in that way.”

Heading into the final, she seems equally surprised by her success, while also motivated to keep the train rolling.

“On one hand, I know that I can play great tennis,” Swiatek said. “On the other hand, it’s kind of surprising for me. I never would have thought that I’m going to be in the final. It’s crazy.”

Her opponent is counting on her inexperience being a factor. “I know what the emotions are getting into your first Grand Slam final,” said Kenin. “I’m hoping she’s going to be a little bit nervous.”

Nerves will undoubtedly be there, but whether they help determine the outcome remains to be seen.