‘Kennedy’ Streaming: How to Watch 2023 Documentary Series for Free

The History Channel’s eight-part documentary series about the life of President John F. Kennedy, titled ‘Kennedy,’ will debut at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, November 18, just days before the 60th anniversary of his assassination.

‘Kennedy’ Streaming Guide

‘Kennedy’ Preview

The eight-part series will air over a period of three days. The first three episodes of “Kennedy” will be broadcast and/or stream on November 18. The next three will air on November 19. The final two will air on November 20.

The series is directed by 23-year-old Ashton Gleckman. Reviews suggest it takes a comprehensive book at President Kennedy’s life before, during and after he took the oval office.

JFK served 1,000 days, but his presidency remains ensconced in history as one of the most memorable. Kennedy was assassinated at the age of 46. That’s one detail most people remember about his presidency, but Gleckman hopes to dig much deeper.

“Kennedy” will look closely at the relationships the 35th President had. with his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, former President Richard Nixon, Ted Sorensen, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nearly 80 members of the Kennedy family were interviewed for this project. Notable interviewees include Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Conan O’Brien and Bruce Greenwood.

Actor Peter Coyote will narrate the docuseries. Producers include Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Robert Meitus.

“Kennedy:” What The Director is Saying

“Part of my mission from the beginning was getting far away from just focusing on people who covered JFK. I wanted to (interview) people who covered the time and the context of JFK to really create a full picture of that time period,” Gleckman said, via The Indianapolis Star.

“The second half of the show is crisis after crisis,” he added. “You probably become aware that more things happened in his 1,000-day presidency than typically happen in a four-year term or even an eight-year term. The amount of things happening, whether it was the Berlin Crisis, the Bay of Pigs, the Cold War brewing and the Cuban Missile Crisis, which nearly brought the world to nuclear war, it’s also a time of hope with 15 years after World War II, the baby-boomer period where all things seemed possible. When Kennedy was killed, we faced an awakening that things were about to take a darker turn. That’s what happened with the Vietnam War and everything else.”