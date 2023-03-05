Kennesaw State vs Liberty Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top two teams in the Atlantic Sun Tournament square off in this one as the No. 1 seeded Kennesaw State Owls host the No. 2 seed Liberty Flames at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw.

The game (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of Kennesaw State vs Liberty:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kennesaw State vs Liberty live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kennesaw State vs Liberty live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve already used up your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the game is through ESPN+, which costs $9.99 per month:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Kennesaw State vs Liberty live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest live-TV streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kennesaw State vs Liberty live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Preview

The stakes are high here, as the winner of this game gets an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. The Flames (26-7, 15-3 ASUN) and the Owls (25-8, 15-3 ASUN) have been the conference’s most dominant teams all year, so it’s only fitting they meet here.

The Owls handed No. 5 Lipscomb an 80-71 loss in the semis on March 2 to advance. Guard Terrell Burden led the way for KSU with 20 points, also dishing out seven assists and hauling in six rebounds in a solid overall effort. Brandon Stroud added 17 points and nine boards, while Alex Peterson chipped in 10 points.

This will be the first conference championship appearance for Kennesaw State, who is also looking to make play in its first-ever NCAA tourney.

On the other side, the Flames are fresh from a 79-73 win over Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals.

“The way our team is built, we’re always going to have a chance regardless of what the score is,” Liberty guard Darius McGhee said after the win. “We’ve just got to be tough on one end and work to get really good shots on the other end. … We’ve got to keep chipping away and make sure we capitalize on those possessions.”

Liberty trailed by as much as 13 points in the first half, but cut the deficit to two points at halftime. McGhee led the Flames in scoring with a game-high 29 points, also finishing with six rebounds and four assists. True freshman point guard Colin Porter added 25 for Liberty, a career-high. Porter also didn’t turn the ball over once in the 34 minutes he was on the court.

“It’s going to be two really good basketball teams who will lay it on the line,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said about this matchup.

This will be Liberty’s fourth appearance in the conference title game in the last five years, and the Flames are 9-1 all-time against Kennesaw State. These two teams last met on February 16, when the Owls came back from an 11-point deficit with under eight minutes to play, ultimately winning 88-81. McGhee scored a season-high 43 points for the Flames in the win.