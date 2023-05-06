How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2023 Without Cable

The 149th annual Kentucky Derby, or the “Run for the Roses,” is airing throughout the day on Saturday, May 6 on NBC. The post time for the premier race is 6:57 p.m. Eastern time.

Coverage of the Derby Day races, including the Turf Classic (5:27 p.m. ET post time) and the Kentucky Derby (6:57 p.m. ET post time), will be televised on NBC from Noon to 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and you want a free option, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby streaming live online:

Kentucky Derby 2023 Preview

The Kentucky Derby along with its sister race the Kentucky Oaks is the longest continuously contested sporting event in the United States.

The 2023 slate of races is airing throughout the day on Saturday, May 6. The schedule is as follows:

Race 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Race 2 at 11:01 a.m.

Race 3 at 11:31 a.m.

Race 4 at 12:04 p.m.

Race 5 at 12:36 p.m.

Race 6 at 1:14 p.m.

Race 7 at 1:56 p.m.

Race 8 at 2:46 p.m.

Race 9 at 3:40 p.m.

Race 10 at 4:31 p.m.

Race 11 at 5:27 p.m.

Race 12 at 6:57 p.m.

Race 13 at 7:55 p.m.

Race 14 at 8:30 p.m.

The main event, the Grade I stakes race for three-year-old thoroughbreds, is race 12, with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET.

Along with the races, NBC and Peacock are offering all kinds of entertaining coverage. According to the NBC press release, “In preparation for the Kentucky Derby, NBC Sports asked a number of celebrities and NBCUniversal personalities for their race picks, including Kelly Clarkson, reigning 200m world champion and Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medalist Noah Lyles, TV host Mario Lopez, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and more. Their picks will be revealed during Derby coverage this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.”

It continues:

Special guests that are expected to make appearances during Saturday’s broadcast include: Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES points standings leader Marcus Ericsson

Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, and six-time Paralympian Aaron Pike

Emmy and Tony Award-nominated actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph stars in the Derby opening tease and re-tease.

NBC Sports and the Kentucky Derby’s interactive horse trailer tour highlighting the activities and pageantry associated with the Derby will be located on-site at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Professional WWE Raw wrestlers The Miz and Maryse will take part in the Derby-themed experiences located at the horse trailer during Saturday’s broadcast.

The anchors covering the event include NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent alongside four-time Olympic gold medalist and current “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sanya Richards-Ross. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico and NBC News’ Steve Kornacki will be on hand for analysis.

The list of horses for the premier race with post positions and odds is as follows:

1. Hit Show 30-1

2. Verifying, 15-1

3. Two Phil’s, 12-1

4. Confidence Game, 20-1

5. Tapit Trice, 5-1

6. Kingsbarns, 12-1

7. Reincarnate, 50-1

8. Mage, 15-1

9. Skinner, 20-1

10. Practical Move, 10-1

11. Disarm, 30-1

12. Jace’s Road, 15-1

13. Sun Thunder, 30-1

14. Angel of Empire, 8-1

15. Forte, 3-1

16. Raise Cain, 15-1

17. Derma Sotogake, 10-1

18. Rocket Can, 15-1

19. Lord Miles, 30-1

30. Continuar, 50-1

The 2023 Kentucky Derby airs on Saturday, May 6 beginning at noon Eastern on NBC; the post time for the main event is 6:57 p.m. Eastern time.