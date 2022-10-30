How to Watch Kentucky vs Missouri Western Basketball Game Online

Former Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Will Martin returns to his old stomping grounds on Sunday, October 30, as head coach of Missouri Western.

Kentucky vs Missouri Western Preview

Will Martin once served as team manager Kentucky during on of its more successful stretches in the 2010.

Martin returns to Rupp Arena on Sunday where he helped the Wildcats thrive during a period of three Elite Eight appearances between 2009 and 2012. The Wildcats mad two Fina Fours and won the national title in 2012 during that span.

“I did the laundry and wiped up sweat [at UK] and these guys made me feel a huge part of it. That gave me a ton of confidence that allowed me when I was really approaching my dream of being a coach,” Martin said via the Lexington Herald’s Cameron Drummond. “I felt like I was a part of every single game prep. I felt like I was a part of every single practice. I felt like I was a part of all of the skill development.”

Now, Martin coaches Division II Missouri Western, which faces the daunting task of playing Kentucky in exhibition action on Sunday. Martin notably will also coach against his former collegiate coach, John Calipari, who began coaching Kentucky in 2009.

“Will has a bright future ahead of him in our profession. When he was with us as a manager, you could see the drive, you could see the work ethic and you could see the way he connected with our players,” Calipari told NCAA.com. “If there’s one thing I hope Will took away from his time here, it’s that when you put players first — when they’re at the forefront of everything you do — everything else works itself out.”

Martin became the head coach of Missouri Western in 2020 after two seasons an assistant coach in the program. Between his time in Kentucky and Missouri Western, Martin worked his way into a head coaching job. After Kentucky, Martin worked as a graduate assistant at Tulsa followed by his time as director of basketball operations for San Francisco.

“I hope that after this game, people fall in love with the energy and the toughness of our team, regardless of what the score is,” Martin said via The Lexington Herald. “I’m going to really encourage our guys to make sure that people feel you in that game … and that puts Missouri Western on a platform.”

Kentucky returned talent from last year’s squad and added plenty for another big run this season. Missouri Western comes off of a 14-17 season last year.