Kentucky vs Auburn Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 8 ranked Auburn Tigers (0-0) kick their 2020 campaign off hosting the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Auburn online for free:

Kentucky vs Auburn Preview

Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix will begin his second full season with the Tigers this year. In 13 games as a freshman in 2019, Nix had 2,542 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 313 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, and hopes are high with him under center — but his offensive line is currently a question mark.

The Tigers will have four new bodies on the o-line this season, and chemistry, especially in early games like this one, could be an issue. How well the unit gels will be a big factor in this game.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said this week that one of his team’s primary concerns will be slowing down Kentucky’s rushing attack, which was tops in the SEC last year. “They were fourth in the country in rushing last year, and they were first in our league,” Malzahn said. “Any time you’re in the top-10 rushing, especially in the SEC with the defenses, that says a lot.”

Malzahn’s concern is warranted. The Wildcats have four returning offensive linemen and a few dangerous rushers back for more this year. Running back Asim Rose had 826 yards rushing last season, while Kavosiey Smoke chipped in 616 yards, and Christopher Rodriguez added 533. The trio will return this year, and with their line still pretty much intact, they could give a lot of teams fits.

Terry Wilson will likely be under center for Kentucky, at least for this game. Wilson started 13 games for the Wildcats in 2018, finishing with 1,889 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. A ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee cut his 2019 season short after just two games, so it will be interesting to see how he looks coming out of the gate against Auburn.

Wilson may not be the team’s starter for long, though. Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is waiting to hear from the SEC office regarding quarterback Joey Gatewood, who transferred over from Auburn last fall, signing with the Wildcats. Gatewood hasn’t yet been cleared to play, so it looks as though he’ll be in the team’s future plans, while Wilson will get the call against Auburn.

Stoops shared the keys for his quarterback’s success this week, and for him, it will be all about decision making for Wilson.

“Just to go through his progressions, be confident, make quick decisions and play the game, get as many reps as he can and get him as game-ready as humanly possible and make quick, good decisions,” Stoops said. “He’s really done a good job, but as you know it’s much different being out there on the practice field or competing in an SEC football game.”

