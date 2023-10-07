How to Watch Kentucky vs Georgia Live Stream for Free

The No. 1 ranked team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host the No. 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, October 7.

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Kentucky vs Georgia Preview

Georgia is fresh from a 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers last week. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 313 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win, and he had a reliable target in tight end Brock Bowers, who caught eight passes for 157 yards and a score. Georgia’s two turnovers kept Auburn in it, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs are putting up just under 40 points a game on offense, with Beck and company netting over 481 total yards a game. On the defensive side, Georgia is giving up just 13.0 points per contest, which is ranked 14th in the nation.

“It’s a challenge, obviously,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said about facing the nation’s top team. “It’s a real challenge playing those guys. As I mentioned, I think they’re just a very good team. They are obviously talented, that goes without saying. I think I mentioned a year ago postgame and throughout the year, I don’t think they get enough credit for how well they’re coached as well. … hopefully we’ll be able to match their physicality because they certainly are big, long and athletic across the board.”

On the other side, the Wildcats are fresh from taking down the Florida Gators, 33-14, last weekend. Reliant on its usual run-heavy attack, the Wildcats finished with 398 total yards, 329 of which were gained on the ground.

Kentucky QB Devin Leary went 9-20 for 69 yards and a TD, and the ground game did the rest. Running back Re’mahn Davis finished with 26 carries for 220 yards (that’s 10.8 yards per carry) and three scores.

“I know that they play really physical, and our kids always feel like it’s one of the most physical games of the year — just the size they have, the way they play the game. The game really shrinks when you play them,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky, adding: “They’ve got a great running system that has all the ingredients to be excellent. You have physical offensive linemen, a head coach and offensive coordinator committed to running it, a great back, several great backs, and they have weapons outside. They are a very talented group.”

The Bulldogs are favored by 23.5 points in this game.