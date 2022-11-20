How to Watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga Online for Free

No. 4 Kentucky makes the trip to Spokane for a showdown against No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday. Both teams suffered defeats earlier in the week and will likely be moving down the rankings, but it’s nevertheless a huge matchup between two national title contenders.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN is included in every one

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Kentucky vs Gonzaga Preview

After trying to schedule a match-up between their two teams in 2021, the Kentucky Wildcats and Gonzaga Bulldogs are facing off early in the 2022-2023 season. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. The Wildcats sit at 3-1 after being upset in double overtime by Michigan State on November 15, one day before Gonzaga lost big to Texas on the road.

According to On 3, Kentucky head coach John Calipari told a radio call-in show in March 2021 that he and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few were trying to secretly secure a midseason matchup between their programs that year, but they couldn’t make it happen.

“The game that I tried to get and we almost got done was Gonzaga,” Calipari said. “We were going to shove Gonzaga into the middle of our schedule. Mark Few and I talked — I didn’t say I was going to do this publicly, but I thought it would help them and help us. And our kids were absolutely ecstatic. They wanted to do it, we just couldn’t pull it off.”

In his post-game press conference after the loss to Michigan State, Calipari said that they were not prepared for that game as well as they could have been.

“We just played a really good team,” said Calipari, adding that he told Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo “you were more prepared to finish a game off than we were.”

“We missed free throws where we could’ve separated,” said Calipari, adding, “We did enough to win the game, but we were discombobulated at times … we just haven’t practiced enough together … give them credit, they did what they had to. They made like every free throw and we come down one out of two, one out of two and hard to win a game that way.”

He added that he told his players, “We got a good team. You play veteran teams — like we got games coming up against really good, veteran kind of teams — you gotta finish people off. That means make free throws, that means total execution … so now we go forward.”

Calipari also said that their schedule is really tough this year, but that’s what he prefers because that’s how you find out what your team is made of.

“These are the games you want to play. Let’s find out who we are. Our schedule is ridiculous, but isn’t that who you wanna play, guys? And they’ll say yeah. So let’s go out and regroup,” said the head coach.

The Kentucky vs. Gonzaga game tips off Sunday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.