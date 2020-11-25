Kentucky vs Morehead State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

No. 10 Kentucky opens its season as a massive favorite as they face Morehead State on Wednesday to tip-off a new season.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Morehead State vs Kentucky online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Morehead State vs Kentucky Preview

It’s a new year, but the expectations remain the same for perennial powerhouse Kentucky, which opens the year as the No. 10 team in the nation per the Associated Press poll.

That being said, veteran head coach John Calipari came away from one of the Wildcats’ latest scrimmages unsatified — so much so that he’s hitting the panic button.

“Worst scrimmage since I’ve been the coach here,” Calipari said during a video teleconference. “I’ve got both feet and hands on the panic button right now. I’m just hoping they need to play against somebody else and just got tired of each other. Because if not, I’m going to have to be the most patient soul on the earth when we start the season like 0-6,. ‘Just be patient.’ That’s what you should say to me: be patient. Because I like the team. Not playing hard enough. Not enough team defense. Everyone is still locked into their own thing. ‘I need my stuff,’ instead of making easy plays. ‘I’ve gotta make a play.’

Seeing Morehead State on the other side of the court should be refreshing for the Wildcats, who are 23.5-point favorites against the Eagles.

“Yeah, I think everybody is just ready to go out there and compete for Kentucky against another team,” Kentucky center Olivier Sarr said. “I think it’s been great. We worked out a lot. It was a great summer, a lot of practices together. But I think guys are definitely ready to play another opponent.”

Morehead State finished last season 13-19 and eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference.

As per usual, Kentucky will role out a stellar class of recruits to fill in for their departures. Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston are all five-star prospects who will debut for the Wildcats.

“A lot of people talk about how good they are offensively, and they are obviously talented all across the board,” said Sarr, who transferred from Wake Forest in the offseason. “But defensively, I think people might not expect what we’re gonna bring every night on the court. We’ve got a lot of length, a lot of smart guys on the court that know where to be, when to be, and we’re getting better every day.”

Sarr will give the Wildcats a reliable, veteran big to help run the show with the young guns. He averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds last year at Wake Forest.

Kentucky will face a pair of games to hit their stride before a matchup against No. 6 Kansas, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 1