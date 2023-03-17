Kentucky vs Providence Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) will clash in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina on March 17.

The game (7:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Providence online for free:

John Calipari and Kentucky last won a national championship back in 2012 and after taking a surprisingly early exit in the tournament last year when it lost to the 15-seeded Saint Peters Peacocks. Considering the Wildcats’ early exit from the SEC tournament — they lost in the first round to Vanderbilt, 80-73 — some are wondering if Kentucky is ripe for another loss.

“I think they’re going to be fine,” the Kentucky coach said about his team, via Kentucky Today. “I will tell you that we have played well when everybody said ‘they’re done, stick a fork in them.’ This is a team that, if we’re focused and we’re gritty, and we’re prepared physically and in the mindset we need to be in, you know … but teams have played out of their minds against us. They seem to figure out it’s Kentucky and they make shots. You don’t know where this goes. But all I can tell you is if we’re in the right mindset, and we’re ready to go, I’m coaching a team I want to coach.”

Kentucky is led by forwards Oscar Tshiebwe (16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game) and Jacob Toppin (12.5 points, 6.9 boards a game), and both will be key in this game. The Wildcats are snagging 39 rebounds a game, and Providence has been lackluster on the glass as of late. The Friars were out-rebounded by 10 in their Big East tourney loss to UConn, falling in the first round.

The Friars reached the Sweet 16 last year and are hoping to get further this season. They’ll need to play spoiler against the Wildcats first, and they may have just the player to help them do it.

Bryce Hopkins, who transferred from Kentucky to Providence after last season, had a breakout year, averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. Hopkins was primarily a reserve while with the Wildcats and didn’t get much playing time. That changed at Providence where he became a starter and a leader on and off the court.

“His emotions are going to be high as a kite,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said about Hopkins. going up against Kentucky. “He’ll probably have some anxiety. We’ll try to give him the ball early to see the ball go through the net.”

Kentucky is the favorite here, but the presence of Hopkins makes this one of the more intriguing matchups in the first round.