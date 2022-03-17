How to Watch Kentucky vs St Peter’s Online for Free

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats begin their road to the Final Four on Thursday when they take on the 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game (7:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: TNT, TBS and TruTV are also included, so you’ll be able to watch every NCAA tournament game with this option

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s Preview

The Kentucky Wildcats begin their quest to capture a ninth national title when they face the MAAC Tournament champion Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Head coach John Calipari is looking to lead Kentucky to its first championship since 2012. The Wildcats are the winningest team in the history of the NCAA Tournament, with 129 victories, and they have a record 59 appearances.

Saint Peter’s has won seven straight games, including three MAAC Tournament contests en route to making the Big Dance for the first time since 2011.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Thursday’s first-round matchup:

No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (26-7, 14-4 SEC)

Kentucky comes into the NCAA Tournament ranked seventh nationally and are solid on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth in offensive efficiency and 27th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

The Wildcats are led by National Player of the Year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging 17.0 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. The transfer from West Virginia is second in the nation with 27 double-doubles and he has not been outrebounded in any game this season.

Kentucky’s backcourt features point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 10.0 points and 7.1 assists per game, Kellan Grady, who averages 11.5 points per game and connects on 42.6 percent from three-point range, and five-star Freshman TyTy Washington, who averages 12.8 points and 4.0 assists per game.

The Wildcats fell to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals last Saturday, 69-62. Coach Calipari believes the loss will benefit the team in the long run.

“So, getting beat in the SEC Tournament was like a godsend because we scrimmaged an hour and 15 minutes. We scrimmaged 45 minutes yesterday,” Calipari said. “We needed to get back to free and loose and open and playing off of one another and the roles of what we needed to do and the only way you can do that is scrimmage. And, it was competitive and they went at each other.”

No. 15 Saint Peters Peacocks (19-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Saint Peter’s finished second in the MAAC with a 14-6 record and then went on to win the conference tournament to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than a decade.

The Peacocks get after it on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth in the country in field goal defense and sixth in opponent effective shooting percentage.

Junior guard Daryl Banks II leads the team in scoring at 11.0 points per game and shoots 36.4 percent from three-point distance.

KC Ndefo was named the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year and was the MAAC Tournament MVP. The senior forward tallied seven points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots, and two assists in the MAAC championship game win over Monmouth.

The Peacocks got past seventh-seeded Fairfield, 11th-seeded Quinnipiac and fourth-seeded Monmouth to win their fourth MAAC Tournament title.