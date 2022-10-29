Kentucky vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

No. 3 Tennessee takes on No. 19 Kentucky in a huge SEC showdown on Saturday night in Knoxville.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kentucky vs Tennessee streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kentucky vs Tennessee live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Tennessee live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kentucky vs Tennessee live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Kentucky vs Tennessee Preview

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming into Knoxville, Tennessee with a respectable 5-2 record, but they are about to run into the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers, who upset perennial powerhouse Alabama two weeks ago. Tennessee is favored by almost two touchdowns, but that doesn’t mean Kentucky is going to be an easy victory.

In his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had nothing but praise for Kentucky’s team.

“Big ball game this Saturday. Really good opponent. They play well, all three phases of the game. The next part of this journey for us is a big one. Got started with our preparation this morning. Unique in this one that they’ve had two weeks of preparation. Our players got to have a real sense of urgency here this week getting prepared to go play our best football,” said the coach.

Heupel also talked about how his first win over a ranked opponent as the Tennessee head coach came last year on the road against Kentucky, who was ranked No. 18 at the time. Heupel said it wasn’t a mental block they had to over come to beat a ranked opponent, it was a preparation and execution block.

“I don’t believe that there was a psychological hurdle that our program had to get over. It was a preparation, performance hurdle that we had to get over,” said Heupel. “That was a big win for us as a program to be able to go do that on the road. You saw the excitement from our players at the end of that ball game. Just as we were beginning that journey last year, it was one of the steps, the hurdles for us, to prepare the right way, practice the right way and then go out and execute. It led us to playing the way we did on the back half of the season.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via Sports Illustrated), Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said his team is very excited to get a shot at such a good Tennessee team.

“Obviously, very excited about the opportunity this week to go play an extremely good Tennessee team that is absolutely playing on fire right now. Offensively, playing at an incredibly high level right now with their tempo, their talent, the way they are playing at quarterback, across the board. [They are] extremely hard to defend and playing extremely well and the same can be said about their defense,” said Stoops.

The Kentucky vs Tennessee game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.