Kids Choice Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Get your slime ready because the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards are airing live Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. Nickelodeon is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Preview

Brent Rivera Announces the KCA 2021 Nominees! | Kids' Choice AwardsBrent. Balloons. And a BUNCH of nominees! Check out which of your faves were nominated at this year's Kids' Choice Awards, plus some bonus surprises with Brent Rivera! Find out who wins at KCA 2021 hosted by Kenan Thompson on Saturday, March 13th only on Nickelodeon! ►► Subscribe for More: at.nick.com/Subscribe ►► Watch More from… 2021-02-09T17:59:54Z

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Kids’ Choice Awards are going virtual for the second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic. Justin Bieber is headlining as this year’s premier performer.

According to Nickelodeon’s press release, “Bieber will hit the KCA main stage for epic, show-stopping performances of his chart-topping hits ‘Intentions,’ joined by Quavo, and his latest single ‘Anyone.'”

“The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” said Bieber in a statement. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

The press release continues:

For the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond. Filled with slime and messy stunts, viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and right into celebrities’ homes using XR technology. This year’s show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; and a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show.

Bieber leads all nominees with five: three in the Favorite Music Collaboration category, one for Favorite Song and one for Favorite Male Artist. Stranger Things is in second with four nominations, followed by Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, all tied with three nominations each.

The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards airs Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.