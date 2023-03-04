Kids Choice Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards are here to honor what the kids today are watching and listening to. They air live on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Nickelodeon and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways you can watch the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards online:

Hosted by NFL player Nate Burleson and TikTok star and “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champ Charli D’Amelio, the 36th annual Kids’ Choice Awards are here to honor the best in youth entertainment — and to slime some people in the process. The Nickelodeon press teases that the show “will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world and feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; illusions and tricks; and epic slimings.”

“Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we’re all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year’s show,” said Burleson in a statement.

Added D’Amelio, “I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

Celebrities making an appearance during the show include Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Michael Le, Lil Uzi Vert, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Bella Poarch, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, and That Girl Lay Lay, plus Bebe Rexha will perform “I’m Good (Blue)” and Young Dylan will perform “I Just Wanna.”

Additionally, comedy legend Adam Sandler will be honored with the first-ever King of Comedy Award.

“Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon’s iconic Slime,” reads the press release.

It continues:

Sandler is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won ten coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimps over the years, for both his voiceover work in animated movies and acting roles in comedies. He has also won eight People’s Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards and a Gotham Award for his work as Stanley Sugerman in Netflix’s Hustle. His role as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Bros.’ critically acclaimed film “Uncut Gems,” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review, and the Independent Spirit Award.

“I’ve had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza and I’ll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!! Love to all!!!” said Sandler in a statement.

The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards air live on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Nickelodeon.