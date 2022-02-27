Killing Eve Season 4 Streaming: Where to Watch for Free

Award-winning drama thriller “Killing Eve” is back for its fourth and final season on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America in the United States.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, here are some different ways you can watch “Killing Eve” Season 4 episodes streaming online:

After three seasons of the cat-and-mouse game and becoming more and more intertwined, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are back for the final chapter in their on-going saga.

The BBC America press release teases:

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

“’Killing Eve’ has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Sandra Oh in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“’Killing Eve’ has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

“We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of ‘Killing Eve,’” added executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

The final season will be eight episodes. The first episode is titled “Just Dunk Me” and its description reads, “Eve is on a revenge mission against The Twelve; she has a lead and needs to track her down via one of her assassins; Villanelle wants to change, so she endears herself to a church community; Carolyn is focused on getting back in the game.”

On March 6 comes episode two, titled “Don’t Get Eaten.” Its description reads, “Eve locates Helene, who may be useful in her revenge mission against The Twelve; Villanelle’s quest for change goes awry. Carolyn is pushed aside by MI6 and is forced to seek cooperation elsewhere — she needs to find out who ordered Kenny’s hit.”

“Killing Eve” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BBC America.