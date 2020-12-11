Kings vs Blazers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings emerge from a short offseason for their first preseason action as they face off on Friday at Moda Center.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Kings vs Blazers online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Kings vs Blazers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Kings vs Blazers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Kings vs Blazers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Kings vs Blazers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Kings vs Blazers Preview

There are high expectations for the Blazers as they head into the new season, looking to build on a successful campaign a year ago that resulted in a late surge and locking up the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Kings didn’t make a ton of noise in the offseason and are expected to struggle to keep pace in the competitive Western Conference. Their biggest offseason addition was Hassan Whiteside, who spent last season with the Blazers.

The Kings are dealing with some drama, with guard Buddy Hield disgruntled due to his role with the team. Hield will likely play a much bigger role with Bogdan Bogdanovic now with the Hawks.

“Even last season, Buddy started more than half the season. When he didn’t start, he played a huge role for us coming off the bench and being a dynamic 20-point-a-night scorer. Every decision I make is always based on what I feel is best for the group and best for the team.”

Preseason games are all about seeing how role players can perform and one, in particular, will be newly acquired Blazers center Harry Giles — a former first-round pick who will be going against his old team. Giles is likely to see quite a bit of time with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins both out.

“The fact that Nurk’s not here, it’s been a good time for him to get reps, going against Enes,” Stotts said. “You know, we only have 12 guys in practice, so it’s six-on-six, two teams of six with one sub. Everybody’s getting a lot of reps and I think Harry is adapting to the way we play — a different style here than what he did in Sacramento. But like I said, he’s very talented.

“He’s a willing learner and young, and he’s had two good days. You know, he’s a skilled guy, I mean he’s got a good mid-range, he can pass, he’s athletic.”

Star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are both expected to play. Lillard was the MVP of the bubble and built on his “Logo Lillard” nickname with some downright ridiculous 3-pointers. Lillard has said that he’s planning on pulling up from half-court next season.

“I told him that I’m going to do it…” Lillard said. “Terry, he sees me in here every day. I work on my game. I address the things that I feel like I could do better, but the things that I do well, I just keep getting better at it, I spend time doing and I try to expand on that.”