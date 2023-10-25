Kings vs Jazz Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Utah Jazz will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 25 at the Delta Center in the 2023-24 season opener for both teams.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports California (Kings markets) and KJZZ (Jazz markets), but if you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels or you live out of market, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Here’s how:

Kings vs Jazz Live Stream Guide

Note: KJZZ is not available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports California (local markets), NBA League Pass (includes every out-of-market game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

Local sports networks are included in the main bundle, while NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Kings vs Jazz live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: KJZZ is not available on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC Sports California (local markets) is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Kings vs Jazz live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via NBA League Pass on Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime League Pass Channel, you can watch the Kings vs Jazz live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Kings vs Jazz Preview

The Jazz finished with a 37-45 record last season, missing the playoffs. Utah put up 117.1 points a game, which was seventh in the NBA. On defense, the Jazz surrendered 118.0 points per contest (24th in the league).

Last year’s Most Improved Player, Lauri Markkanen, is back, as are guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk. Clarkson, Markkanen, Olynyk, guard Collin Sexton and center Walker Kessler round out the potential starting lineup for Utah in this one.

Utah added Taylor Hendricks with the ninth overall pick, Keyonte George with the 16th overall pick and Brice Sensabaugh with the 28th selection in Round 1. We’ll see how they contibute to the rotation.

On the other side, Sacramento went 1-4 in the preseason. The Kings finished with a record of 48-34 last year, getting eliminated in the first round of the postseason in seven games by the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento did plenty right during its 2022-23 run and the team is looking to build on it. The Kings led the NBA in scoring, finishing with a 120.7 points-per-game average.

On defense, the Kings allowed 118.1 points per contest, which ranked 25th out of 30 teams.

The Kings should roll out a starting lineup of guard De’Aaron Fox, guard/forward Kevin Huerter, forward Keegan Murray, forward Harrison Barnes and center Domantas Sabonis. Fox in particular had a breakout season and will be one of the team’s top players to watch.

He averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 73 games, getting named an All-Star for the first time.

Kings vs Jazz: What They’re Saying

“The reality of it is we’re competing for a championship. It’s as simple as that. … We’re already a good team. We’re already a playoff team, and so we’re competing for a championship just like everybody else. And the first thing that you have to do in order to attain anything in life is you have to believe in it. If you don’t believe in it, it ain’t going to happen.” — Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown.

“We have new pieces and new roles, and we are going to try and take this team at face value. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to go out there and try and win every night. We know this team will play hard and fight hard and compete.” — Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy.