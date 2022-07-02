Kings vs Warriors Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Lottery pick Keegan Murray will make his NBA Summer League debut with the Sacramento Kings against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, July 2.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Kings vs Warriors Summer League (California Classic) online:

Kings vs Warriors Summer League 2022 Preview

The Sacramento Kings get a first look at No. 4 draft pick Keegan Murray when facing the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in the California Classic, which precedes the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Murray, who had a standout college career at Iowa, went from being a little-known college prospect in high school to an NBA lottery pick in a four-year span. His high school basketball coach, Jeremy Rickertsen, described the moment the Iowa star’s journey came to fruition.

“It’s been surreal and fun at the same time,” Rickertsen said according to The Sacramento Bee’s Cameron Salerno. “A lot of young kids came to watch (his draft party). Keegan and Kenyon had left some signed pictures, cards and hats. We gave that stuff away after he got drafted. Seeing the kids light up and seeing the Murray family, it was emotional. It was neat and it’s really special for our program and community.”

“It was amazing how low-key (it was when he called),” Rickertsen added. “You would’ve thought it was just (another night) … It’s just another day for Keegan, which obviously it’s not, but that’s just his demeanor and the way he approaches things. When I hung up, everyone was like ‘Oh my gosh’ and that was so cool. I wouldn’t have expected to act any different I guess. It’s surreal how far he has come and what he is doing.”

Murray sees himself as someone who always has something to prove on the court.

“I feel like I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder since my senior year of high school because I felt like I was still a good player,” Murray told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. “I averaged 20 a game, I was first team All-State and still didn’t get the looks. I’ve always had that chip.”

“When I got to Iowa, I remember the first question I got from a media guy was, ‘Are you going to be a walk-on?’ So, I’ve been slighted my whole life. Fans thought I was only at Iowa because my dad played there,” Murray added. “Even this draft, I know that people think I’m too old, I won’t be a good NBA player and things like that. But for me, I feel like criticism is better than praise because you know you got doubters to prove wrong. I feel like that just helps me.”

Keegan Murray with the and-1 👀 pic.twitter.com/pGndvtTSAp — Chris Watkins (@ChrisMWatkins) June 29, 2022

Warriors Players and Previous School/Team

Yudai Bab, Alvark Tokoyo

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Gabriel Chachashvili, Hapoel Galil Elyon

Jacob Gilyard, Ricmond

Justinian Jessup, Boise State

Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite

Kalob Ledoux, Louisiana Tech

Selmon Mawugbe, Azusa Pacific

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Alex Morales, Wagner

JD Notae, Arkansas

Lester Quinones, Memphis

Ryan Rollins, Toledo

Gui Santos, Minas

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Payton Willis, Minnesota

James Wiseman, Memphis

Kings Players and Previous School/Team

Ade Murkey, Denver

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Frankie Ferrari, San Francisco

D.J. Steward, Duke

Sean McDermott, Butler

Matt Coleman, Texas

Elijah Brown, Oregon

Jai Smith, Overtime Elite

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Alex O’Connell, Creighton

Jeriah Horne, Tulsa

Nate Sestina, Kentucky

Neemias Queta, Utah State