Knicks vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Indiana Pacers play host to the New York Knicks on Wednesday as both teams look to start their seasons on a high note.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on MSG (in Knicks markets) and Fox Sports Indiana (in Pacers markets). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Pacers online for free, depending on where you live:

Fans in the Knicks market can watch MSG, MSG+ and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Knicks vs Pacers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in the Pacers Markets: No Legal Options

Unfortunately, Fox Sports Indiana is no longer available on any streaming service, so there’s no way for fans in the Pacers market to watch the game that way.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s platforms rather than NBA’s, which has had some streaming issues in the past.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game on the Amazon Prime League Pass channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Knicks vs Pacers live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass). You can find them all right here:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Knicks vs Pacers live or on-demand on the NBA app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Knicks vs Pacers Preview

The Pacers enter the year looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference after getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and parting ways with head coach Nate McMillan.

Indiana hired Nate Bjorkgren in the offseason, bringing him over after two years with the Raptors. He wants to bring a defensive mentality to the Pacers, improving on the identity McMillan created.

“This team’s been good defensively. They have. This is a good team on both ends of the ball,” he said. “I think it’s important to mix things up during the game. I think you’ll see us defend ball screens a number of different ways.

And NBA players that you guard are very good. And if you keep guarding them one way, over and over, it’s tough to hold them down. I think it’s very important that you will see us playing different ways, guarding ball screens in different ways, and then just doing it as hard as we can.”

Indiana is entering the season relatively healthy, rolling out a starting lineup of Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Oladipo was complimentary of his new skipper, who is looking for them to push the pace and shoot 3s.

“His energy is amazing,” Oladipo said. “The style of play is going to be different, but we’re going to play hard, like Pacers basketball.”

The Knicks are also rolling out a new head coach in veteran Tom Thibodeau. He’s been relatively quiet on what his rotation will look like heading into the season-opener.

“Every day after practice, we talk about the rotation,” Thibodeau said. “We have a pretty good idea. But that doesn’t mean it’s set in stone. Obviously, over the course of the season, you need everyone, and particularly this year under these circumstances, quality depth is important, and I feel like we have that.

“Everything is based off merit. You evaluate practice, who’s practicing well, what groups are playing well. Then you take that further with the games and you take that information. So if someone’s practicing well, that is important to us. Then when you have your preseason games, if they play well and the team is functioning well when they’re on the floor, that’s important as well. And that’s all you can do.”

The Knicks have plenty of youth, which includes RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Mitch Robinson and Kevin Knox. That doesn’t mean New York is setting expectations low.

“I’m trying to make the playoffs and trying to win,” Barrett said. “We shouldn’t expect anything less from ourselves. We’ve got a lot of talented players and hard workers. If we put it together with the coaching staff we have, we should be able to do very well.”

Indiana is an 8-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 212.5 points.