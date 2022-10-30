Knicks vs Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks on Sunday, October 30.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on MSG (in Knicks market) and Bally Sports Ohio (in Cavs market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both MSG and Bally Sports Ohio.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Cavs, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including MSG and Bally Sports Ohio (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of MSG (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Knicks vs Cavs live on the NBA app or NBA website

Knicks vs Cavs Preview

Caris LeVert looks to keep going strong on Sunday after a 41-point game for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Boston.

LeVert led the Cavs (4-1) to a 132-123 win over the Celtics, the fourth win in a row since a season-opening loss to Toronto. Now, the Cavs look to keep the early-season winning ways going against the New York Knicks (3-2).

“My teammates have incredible belief in me. Makes, misses, bad games, good games,” LeVert said via Cleveland.com. “They’re telling me to keep going. My coaches, same thing. It was a huge game, especially on the road. It means a lot. We know who those guys are. They went to the Finals last year. We wanted to come in and give them our best shot.”

The Cavs will need to slow down potent Knicks shooters, a squad that averagesr106.5 points per game despite shooting 43.7%. Cleveland allows 105.7 points per game, the Cavs have shown scoring prowess with 107.8 points per night. The Knicks haven’t held a team under 100 points this season.

New York comes into the game fresh off its three-game winning streak getting snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108. The Knicks had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a game-high 30 points.

“At the end, we had more urgency and did a better job, but you have to play for 48 minutes against those guys,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said via the New York Post’s Zach Braziller. “I didn’t think we did that.”

Julius Randle has a strong start to the season going for the Knicks with a team-high 19 points per game plus 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per night. Jalen Brunson has been a strong addition for the Knicks with 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and one steal per contest.

“For [Jalen] to take that pressure off me is huge,” Randle said via the New York Post. “I’m just trying to lose myself in the team. Lean on guys like [Brunson], RJ [Barrett], just play for my team. The only thing that matters is winning.”

New York likely won’t have Quentin Grimes against the Cavs due to a foot injury. Grimes has yet to play this season.

Besides LeVert’s big scoring performance for the Cavs recently, Donovan Mitchell has been dominant offensively with 31 points per game. Mitchell also averages 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per night. Evan Mobley has been solid for the Cavs with 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

“I think we’re farther than we expected,” Mitchell said via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I’m not saying we’re [perfect]. We have things we can work on … certain things you look at like, ‘OK, we’ve got work to do.’ But then there’s positives. We’ll take this win, the way we competed, got stops, got to the paint, but there’s always ways to improve.”

The Cavs will play without Ricky Rubio (knee), and Dylan Windler (ankle) and Darius Garland (eye) on Sunday.