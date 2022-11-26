How to Watch Kansas vs K-State Football Online for Free

Kansas faces Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 25.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kansas vs Kansas State streaming live online:

Kansas vs Kansas State Preview

Kansas (6-5) and No. 15 Kansas State (8-3) meet in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

“I think the big thing for me since I’ve been here that makes us view this a little differently is it’s the last game of the season and I think that’s probably a good thing,” Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman said via 247 Sports. “I don’t know where that’s going or how that’s determined. But the fact that I think rivalry game should be played later in the season, whether it’s week 11. Week 12, I think is great for both teams. No matter what the record is. I think there’s a lot at stake when you have your rivalry game at the end. So that’s what makes this one really unique. And without question, when you watch them on film, you see a team that plays faster, plays more confident. Is making plays on both sides of the ball and is a good team.”

For Kansas State, it’s also the Wildcats’ shot a Big 12 Conference title game appearance. The Wildcats need the win to edge out Texas for the right to meet unbeaten TCU to the Big 12 Conference title on December 3. Texas beat the Wildcats 34-27 on November 5.

Kansas State notably gave TCU a tough game when the two met in October, a 38-28 win by the Horned Frogs. The Wildcats can’t get ahead of themselves though because Kansas has pulled its share of upsets and close class this year.

Kansas beat then-No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16, and the Jayhawks beat West Virginia and Houston in September. The Jayhawks started the season 5-0 before stumbling thorugh the Big 12 gauntlet to 6-4. A few opponents had to sweat things out with the Jayhawks, which included TCU only beating the Jayhawks 38-31. Despite the struggles of late, Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold doesn’t want his team compared to last year’s 2-10 squad.

“That wouldn’t be fair if I say that, guys care It’s just a matter, they’ll say days like this doesn’t build character,” Leipold said via 247 Sports. “Of course, what’s to do? It reveals it. It reveals where we’re at. It’s gonna reveal where we move forward. And the exciting thing, the disappointing thing is we have people from bowls and things coming to check out this football team. They didn’t get a chance to really see what this team’s about, but they’ll see how we respond and go, because the time that we have in the play, we’re gonna be better. One thing I did say to, we’ve gotta find a better way to understand and react when we play opponents that kind of have their backs to the wall a little bit in some ways. It’s been numerous times and that’s the great thing about our conference right now. But we’ve run into teams coming off losses as well and certain things there and they’ve really responded well. And I don’t know if we’re matching that punch for punch.”

K-State hasn’t lost to the Jayhawks since 2008. That includes a 35-10 win last year.

The Wildcats come in free off of convincing wins over Baylor and West Virginia. K-State beat the Bears 31-3 on November 12 followed by a 48-31 win over the Mountaineers.

Wildcats quarterback Will Howard has stepped up in recent weeks with 1,011 yards passing for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Howard took over since Adrian Martinez’s leg injury against TCU.

Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels will play in his second game back from injury. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns versus an interception against Texas.

“He causes a lot of problems. Because he can throw it exceptionally well,” Klieman said via 247 Sports. “He can run it, he extends plays, does a little bit of everything. And you’re right, he makes everybody around him better. I’d say the same thing about Bean, I really would. I think he extends plays and he runs around and both quarterbacks have had really good success throughout this season and assume we’re going to see both or both will be available and I don’t know how much the offense changes but something we’re diving into right now to see if it does but they’re both really dynamic players that throw it well, run it well and they’re an explosive offense and you can see that and we have to have our eyes right because of a lot of misdirection and a lot of motions and kind of eye candy that they try to pull your eyes away.”