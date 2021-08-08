How to Watch ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 Online Free

The hit continuation to the original “L Word,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” is back with its second season, premiering Sunday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 2 live or on-demand online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Showtime’s cable-free streaming service, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch “The L Word: Generation Q” live on the Showtime app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Android TV or Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Facebook Portal TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Showtime website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “The L Word: Generation Q” live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The L Word: Generation Q” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “The L Word: Generation Q” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “The L Word: Generation Q” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 Preview





The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Based on the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®, season two of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette, Shane McCutcheon, Alice Pieszecki, Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull)… 2021-06-30T17:15:11Z

After an extended hiatus due to the global pandemic halting much television production in 2020, “The L Word: Generation Q” is back for its second season.

When we last saw Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), and the rest of the gang, Quiara (Lex Scott Davis) and Shane had a huge fight because Quiara thought Shane was relieved that she had a miscarriage. Milner (Rex Linn) won the mayoral race and asked Bette to be in charge of an opioid task force, but Bette found out from Dani (Arienne Mandi) that Dani’s father Rodolfo Nunez (Carlos Leal) gave money from Big Pharma to Milner’s campaign, which means Milner is just using Bette for optics and is not actually interested in fighting the opioid epidemic.

Meanwhile, Nat (Stephanie Allynne) told Alice (Leisha Hailey) that she wants to be together and exclusive, while Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) and Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) hooked up backstage at the show — but then Dani asked Sophie to elope to Hawaii and Finley decided to go home to Missouri. The cliffhanger was whether Sophie chose to follow Finley to Missouri or Dani to Hawaii.

When the show returns for season two, the show will continue to “follow the intermingled lives” of these women and their friends and family “as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in L.A.,” according to Showtime’s press release.

The premiere episode is titled “Late to the Party” and its description reads, “Bette is forced to navigate some major changes; Shane gets pulled into LA’s poker scene; Alice and Nat readjust to couple-hood; Sophie, Dani, and Finley all must deal with the fallout of Sophie’s decision; Micah (Leo Sheng) navigates his new normal.”

Season two will also welcome some new faces to the cast. Jordan Hull, who plays Bette and Tina’s (Laurel Holloman) daughter Angie, has been upped to a series regular, so she will be appearing more. Plus, Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, and Griffin Dunne have all signed on to guest-star in multiple episodes.

According to the Showtime press release, “O’Donnell will play Carrie, a brash and kindhearted public defender who is thrust into Bette’s life and quickly gets under her skin. Faison will play Tom, a self-deprecating editor who works with Alice, and Dunne will play Isaac, one of the biggest international art mega-dealers who Bette comes to know.

“The L Word: Generation Q” season two airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.