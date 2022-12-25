Lakers vs Mavs Live Stream: How to Watch Christmas Game Online

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-16) will clash in a Christmas Day showdown at American Airlines Center.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC and ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Mavs online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lakers vs Mavs Preview

The Lakers are coming off a 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on December 23. LeBron James had a game-high 34 points, while Austin Reaves added 20 and Russell Westbrook scored 17 for Los Angeles in the loss.

“We have to do a much, much better job, again, of maintaining competitiveness, closing out teams, holding them to one possession, possession by possession, just holding them to one shot,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said. “And when we get the ball, being better organized.”

Charlotte went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter, but the Lakers managed to hang in and go shot-for-shot, tying it up with less than a minute to go, but James was called for a goaltend on Gordon Hayward’s shot in the final seconds, and that sealed it for Charlotte.

“Obviously had our chances tonight,” James added after the loss. “It was another, don’t say disappointing because I’m not disappointed in our effort. I’m not disappointed in our guys. Just you want to be out there and be able to win the game that’s right there for you.”

On the other side, the Mavs are fresh from a 112-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Dallas guard Luka Dončić turned in yet another ridiculous performance, leading all scorers with 50 points. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans were the only other players to score in double figures for the Mavs, each chipping in 11 points in the win.

The 50 points were a season-high for Dončić, who also dished out 10 assists and had eight rebounds.

“Luka is Luka,” Dallas Head Coach Jason Kidd said after the victory. “He’s the best player in the world. He showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively. … I don’t know what else to say about him. He was incredible tonight.”

This will be the first time these two teams have faced each other this year. The Mavs won two out of three games against the Lakers last season. L.A. leads the all-time series, 115-52.