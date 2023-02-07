Lakers vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

LeBron James needs just 36 points to become the NBA’s all-time scorer, and it could happen when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, February 7.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Lakers online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Thunder vs Lakers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Thunder vs Lakers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Thunder vs Lakers live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Thunder vs Lakers Preview

The current record for most points scored by an NBA player is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), and it’s a record that has stood since April of 1984.

“I think it’s historic on a lot of different levels,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about James passing Kareem. “For him to be at this point of his career and still be able to produce at the level in which he’s producing, I just think all of us, just really being able to witness it, be a part of it — it shows his competitive spirit, his no-quit mentality.”

The Lakers are coming off a 131-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on February 4. James scored 27 points in the loss, while Anthony Davis led the way with 34 points and 14 boards.

“I just want to win,” James said after the loss to New Orleans when he was asked his thoughts on breaking the scoring record. “You know, you play the game the right way and see what happens.”

He and the Lakers will catch the Thunder after OKC gets just one day of rest in between games, so it could be an optimal time for James to break the record. The Lakers will also be getting guard Austin Reaves back after he missed a month due to a hamstring injury, so L.A. is getting healthy at the right time.

Reaves was averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.9 minutes per game, so he should bring an additional boost to the Lakers’ offense.

The Thunder handed the Houston Rockets a 153-121 loss on February 4 before taking on the Golden State Warriors on February 6. It was a franchise record for points scored, but the Thunder then fell to the Warriors, 141-114. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 20 points, Aaron Wiggins had 19 and Tre Mann scored 18 in the loss. Josh Giddey also chipped in 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the defeat.

The Warriors nailed 26-of-50 3-pointers, with Klay Thompson going off beyond the arc, making 12 himself, a huge reason for their win.

“Some of the early (Thompson three-pointers) were on me,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after the loss. “We were betting on our guards kinda pursuing him … If you bring the big up there, it opens up a can of worms in other areas of the game… That’s why they’re a good team. They present dilemmas.”

Oklahoma City now heads to L.A. looking to improve upon its 9-17 mark on the road, (3-10 against the Western Conference).