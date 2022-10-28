Lakers vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4) at the Target Center on Friday, October 28.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports North (in Timberwolves market) and Spectrum SportsNet (in Lakers market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports North or Spectrum SportsNet.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Timberwolves, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including Bally Sports North and Spectrum SportsNet (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Lakers vs Timberwolves live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lakers vs Timberwolves live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Lakers vs Timberwolves live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Lakers vs Timberwolves live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Lakers vs Timberwolves Preview

The Lakers just dropped their fourth in a row, falling to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99, on Wednesday evening.

Anthony Davis led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds for L.A., while LeBron James scored 19 points and dished out nine assists in a losing effort. The Lakers are one of three teams in the NBA who have remained winless so far this season. James says the chemistry will come in time.

“It’s a new system. It’s a new group of guys together,” James said after the loss. “We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.”

“We’re four games and it sucks to lose, but we have 78 games left,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham added. “It’s plenty of time for us to right the ship. And it starts now.”

On the injury front, the Lakers will likely be getting Russell Westbrook back in this one. Westbrook, who has missed some time due to a hamstring injury, will likely be a limited participant. According to Stephen A. Smith, Westbrook will “probably come off the bench and lead the second unit Friday.”

Los Angeles will be going up against a Timberwolves team fresh from a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Minnesota had six players score in double figures in the victory, with guard Anthony Edwards leading all scorers with 34 points. Jaylen Nowell added 23 points off the bench, while forwards Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points) and Jaden McDaniels (20 points, four 3-pointers) also gave solid contributions.

Minnesota shot an impressive 65% from the field in the win, largely due to their hustle to get back in transition, which had been a problem for the group in previous games.

“I think you see the difference in the game, just the way we played, the physicality we played with, the energy we played with,” Towns said after the win. “I’m really proud of us having the lead and just, we had those same little problems again where we let the lead go down, but you could just see the fight in us to get it right back. That’s what we need to do. We need to be able to control games and put ourselves in position to win every single night.”

Relatively healthy, Minnesota is expected to be without Kyle Anderson, who is out with a back injury, when the team takes on a struggling Lakers squad.