How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors Preseason Game for Free

The NBA is back, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will clash at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, October 7 in the first preseason game for both teams.

The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets) and Spectrum Sportsnet (Lakers markets), and nationally on NBA TV.

Here’s how:

Lakers vs Warriors Preview

These two longtime rivals last met in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and the Lakers won the series in six games. With this being the preseason, both squads are taking a different approach.

For the Warriors, expect Steph Curry, new addition Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will be the starters for Golden State in this one, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Paul, who averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game last year, is expected to bring the Dubs even more juice on offense.

“Maybe the biggest benefit (Paul) will bring to us will be his ability to run an offense when Steph is off the floor,” Kerr said about his lineup heading into this game. “They’re going to be great together. But the biggest problem we’ve had is the non-Steph minutes. Even when we had Kevin (Durant) and that group that won back-to-back titles, our whole group was to put a great defensive team on the floor and win those minutes with defense. We’ve never really generated good offense with Steph on the bench. Chris will help us do that.”

On the other side, the Lakers won’t have superstar LeBron James for this one, as the veteran is taking it easy heading into his 21st season in the league. Expected starting shooting guard Austin Reaves won’t be playing, either, but look to see Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince, as all are competing to be the team’s fifth starter along with James, Reaves, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell.

“That’s what training camp is for, in my opinion,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “We’re going to tinker and entertain all different sorts of lineups: whether it’s small ball, whether it’s going big. … These guys are open for whatever we want to try and whatever we want to attempt to try to make work. … We’ll land on what we need land on but we’ll have several different lineups we can throw at opposing teams for sure.”

James says he’s likely to play approximately half of the Lakers’ scheduled preseason games, so perhaps the Dubs will see him next week. The Warriors and Lakers will play twice this preseason; Once here, and again on Friday, October 13.