How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors Summer League Online for Free

Scotty Pippen Jr. looks to build on a solid first game when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic on Sunday, July 3.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the Lakers vs Warriors Summer League (California Classic) game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Lakers vs Warriors live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Lakers vs Warriors live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lakers vs Warriors live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Lakers vs Warriors Summer League 2022 Preview

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 points in his NBA Summer League debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he looks to do more.

Pippen Jr., the son of former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen, helped the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 100-66 on July 2 in the California Classic. The undrafted former Vanderbilt star also grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists.

“Coach [Phil] Handy, he emphasized coming out there playing hard defensively, competing,” Pippen Jr. said via Lakers Nation. “As long as we take good shoots he’s happy with them so we just knew picking up our defensive intensity was the main focus of this game.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. making the offense flow 🌊 pic.twitter.com/3XknKC2yFc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 2, 2022

“I just think my ability to create space on offense, getting defenders off balance where they have to jump where they have to foul me,” Pippen Jr. added. “It’s been something I’ve been naturally good at and I’ve picked up more tricks but hopefully I’m showing that it can translate.”

Golden State seeks its first win of the NBA Summer League season after getting beat 86-68 by the Sacramento Kings, led by Keegan Murray’s 26 points. Gui Santos, the Warriors biggest bright spot form that July 2 loss, led the way with 23 points.

“Santos was good,” Warriors head coach Seth Cooper said via NBC Sports’ Monte Poole, “for a guy who hasn’t even had all the practices that we’ve had.”

“You see him really aggressive,” Cooper added. “Did he have some turnovers? (Yes). Did he have some (bad) plays, especially early? (Yes). But you see with young guys, some the young guys even as they get into the NBA, that have a lot of turnovers are guys that turn out to be really, really good players.”

Warriors second round pick Gui Santos dropped 23 Pts in his first Summer League game 👀 pic.twitter.com/nPp75eHLBT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 3, 2022

“We wanted to see him with the ball in his hands, and we saw that. He got to make plays,” Cooper continued. “The more he does that, as Summer League and his career progresses, the better he’s going to be. But he showed a knack for, offensively, having an effect on the game for a guy playing his first game in the United States.”

Santos played professional basketball in Brazil before giving the NBA a shot. His parents both played professional hoops.

“Before the game, I was nervous because it’s a different game here,” Santos said via Poole. “I’m playing outside of my country and my family is not here. But when I started to play, I gained confidence. Catching the ball and making the plays, I started to feel better.”