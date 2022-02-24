Law & Order 2022 Streaming: How to Watch New Episodes Online

The hit legal drama “Law & Order” is being revived for its 21st season. It premieres on Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch new episodes of “Law & Order” streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Law & Order” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Law & Order” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Law & Order” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch all new episodes the next day via Peacock TV’s “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch “Law & Order” the next day on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

From 1990 to 2010, “Law & Order” aired over 450 episodes on NBC across 20 seasons. It was the first big hit created by Dick Wolf and would go on to spawn seven different spinoffs (of varying success) and 13 other TV shows that are set in the same universe, including the four “Chicago” shows that currently air on NBC. The original series was nominated for over 50 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Drama series in 1997.

Now the OG show is back, complete with past cast members S. Epatha Merkerson, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, Anthony Anderson, and Sam Waterston, who was one of the original cast members back in 1990 as district attorney Jack McCoy. Unfortunately, Jack’s partner-in-crime on the show, Lennie Brisco, cannot be a part of the show because actor Jerry Orbach died in 2004.

The NBC press release for the revival teases, “NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of ‘Law & Order.’ The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine ‘the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.'”

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said creator and executive producer Dick Wolf in a statement. “This is mine.”

“‘Law & Order’ is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

New cast members include Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi, though Manheim played minor characters throughout the show’s original run. This time she has been cast as a main character.

The premiere episode is titled “The Right Thing” and its description reads, “Newly acquainted partners Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer; a dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the DA’s office.”

On March 3 comes episode two, titled “Free Speech.” Its description reads, “Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate; ADAs Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary.”

“Law & Order” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.