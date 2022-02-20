How to Watch ‘LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy’ Streaming Online

For Presidents’ Day 2022, a new documentary about President Lyndon B. Johnson is premiering Sunday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy" online:

From CNN Original Series, the new four-part series “LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy” is aiming to offer viewers “a captivating look at one of the most consequential and enigmatic presidents in American history: Lyndon Baines Johnson.”

It continues:

As a master of the political process, he is responsible for passing some of the most significant pieces of legislation in modern history. But while he was reshaping the social fabric of America, he was simultaneously escalating a war that would rip the country apart at the seams. Weaving together dramatic first-hand accounts from the last surviving members of LBJ’s inner circle, never-before-broadcast archival material and LBJ’s own voice from secretly recorded audiotapes, Emmy Award-winning director Pat Kondelis crafts an intimate portrait of a larger-than-life figure, who left behind a complicated and polarizing legacy.

Executive producer Mark K. Updegrove, who is president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation and wrote the book “Indomitable Will: LBJ in the Presidency,” said in a statement, “Nearly 50 years after his death, LBJ remains fascinating, enigmatic and relevant,” Updegrove says. “The things he fought for in his presidency — racial equity, immigration reform, health care for all, economic justice, environmental preservation — are all part of the political discourse today.”

He continued, “It’s hard to imagine how much he got done in his five-plus years in office. But coupled with that triumphant domestic legacy is the tragedy of the failed war in Vietnam that he escalated. ‘LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy’ looks at it all, as President Johnson might have said, ‘with the bark off.’”

All four parts air back-to-back on February 20 and 21 in honor of Presidents’ Day 2022.

The description for “Part 1: The Accidental President” reads, “After Lyndon B. Johnson becomes the 36th President of the United States during a national tragedy, he immediately uses the office to pass the most significant civil rights legislation in nearly a century.”

Part 2 is called “The Great Society” and its description reads, “Emboldened by his stunning election victory, LBJ seizes the moment to pursue the “Great Society,” with civil rights struggles in Selma offering a unique opportunity to push his domestic policies forward.”

On February 21 comes part 3, “Under the Gun,” whose description reads, “Racing against the clock, LBJ pushes through the most productive legislative session in history, but he can’t outrun the deepening conflict in Vietnam,” and part 4, “Final Days,” whose description reads, “LBJ makes an announcement that stuns the nation, hoping that peace in Vietnam is within reach. But when his efforts are stopped by a political rival, he retires still haunted by a war that will complicate his legacy.”

“LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy” premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CNN.