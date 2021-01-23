Leo vs Fulton Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Angelo Leo will look for his first defense of the WBO junior featherweight title on Saturday night when he goes up against Stephen Fulton at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, CT.

The main fight card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Showtime. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Leo vs Fulton online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Leo vs Fulton live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Leo vs Fulton live on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Leo vs Fulton live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Leo vs Fulton live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Leo vs Fulton Preview

These fighters were slated to box for the then-vacant WBO junior featherweight title back on Aug. 1, 2020, but three days ahead of the bout, Fulton pulled out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Leo then bested replacement fighter Tramaine Williams via unanimous decision for the belt and his 20th victory in as many fights.

“Being champion is something that I always wanted to be so now that I have the belt, I have the confidence I need,” the 26-year-old New Mexico native told ESPN. “But I don’t take my foot off the gas just because I’m champion. They say that once you’re champion, it’s actually harder. As bad as you want it, now everybody else wants it just as bad as you do. My mentality is the same now that I’m world champion and I’m gunning for more world championships. I’m not the hunted. I’m still hunting.”

Leo once again prepared for Fulton by sparring with eight-time major titleist Nonito Donaire in camp. Though Leo holds the belt, Las Vegas has tabbed his opponent as a slight favorite.

“I’m not surprised at all that Vegas has Fulton as the slight favorite,” Leo said, per ESPN. “I know that he has a lot of supporters. I’ve been an underdog before. I’ve been in these shoes before, so it’s no surprise to me. It just gives me more fuel for the fire. I’m not at all offended that he’s the favorite. This is boxing and Fulton is a good fighter, but I’m looking to prove on January 23 that I’m where I belong and that I’m world champion for a reason.”

Leo’s claimed nine victories via knockout. Fulton, who’s 18-0 professionally, has stopped eight matches. He last fought almost a year ago to the day, topping Arnold Khegai on Jan. 25, 2020, via unanimous decision.

“January 23rd, it’s gonna be fireworks,” Fulton said in a recent virtual press conference, according to Boxing Scene. “He’s a champion. He has that spark, that fire in him. He’s coming to fight, I’m coming to fight. I’m coming hungry, we’re both coming hungry, so it’s gonna be a great matchup. I feel as though the fight is actually a little bit underrated because we’re smaller guys, but me and him are … two [of the] top guys in the division.

“We’re in the top five, including the current world champs. So, we’re definitely gonna make noise, and we’re both coming to fight. We both have a chip on our shoulder. I feel like we both have something to prove. This fight is one of the biggest fights in the division, so I’m just ready to get it on.”