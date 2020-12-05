How to Watch ‘Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve’ Online

The “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate of movies is in full swing, with the latest one, Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve, premiering Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve online for free:

‘Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve’ Preview

Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve | First Look Promo | LifetimeWatch the first look promo of "Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve", premiering Saturday December 5th on Lifetime. #LifetimeMovies Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter… 2020-11-22T13:59:54Z

Starring Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell, Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve tells the story of star-crossed lovers and how they manage to find their way back to each other.

The Lifetime press release teases, “When college sweethearts, Corinne (Pratt) and Rob (Darnell), get opportunities on opposite sides of the world, they decide to part ways and meet again in two years on Christmas Eve to see if they are really meant to be. However, when one shows up and the other doesn’t, the fate of their romance seems to have reached the end. Many years later the two end up bumping into one another when they are both hired to help bring together a Christmas Eve wedding. With many questions left unanswered, they are about to embark on a journey filled with romance and magic, just in time for Christmas Eve.”

The film co-stars Nancy Sorel, Paul Essiembre, Sarah Luby, John B. Lowe, Erik Athavale, and Rachael McLaren. The trailer teases a vow renewal that Corinne is tapped to plan, forcing her to work together with Rob after their awkward meet-up that wasn’t so many years ago.

“The last thing I need is a distraction!” says Corinne. “Being around him has made me realize how much I really miss him.”

Pratt is best known for starring on The Proud Family, One on One, Let’s Stay Together, and Recovery Road, plus playing Maya Doolittle in the Eddie Murphy Dr. Doolittle films. She has also appeared in recent TV movies The Christmas Pact and No Time Like Christmas.

Darnell is best known for his roles on Shadowhunters and The Young and the Restless, plus starring opposite Tamera Mowry-Housley in last year’s A Christmas Miracle.

