Lions vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Detroit Lions (5-1) head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) in a huge Week 7 showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Lions vs Ravens Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lions vs Ravens live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Lions vs Ravens live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Lions vs Ravens live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Lions vs Ravens live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Lions vs Ravens Preview

The Lions enter this game on a roll. They have won four games in a row by 14 or more points, most recently handing the Buccaneers a 20-6 loss last weekend.

Detroit has been well-balanced and effective on both sides of the ball. The Lions have the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring offense (28.0 points a game). The Lions have gained 350 or more yards in each of their first six games of the season for the second time in team history. Defensively, the team is allowing 18.8 points per contest, which is ninth in the league.

As for the Ravens, they played last week at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beating the Tennessee Titans, 24-16. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went 21-of-30 for 223 yards, a TD and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 62 yards. Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker also added six field goals.

On defense, Baltimore had a season-high six sacks, holding Tennessee’s offense to 233 total yards. The Ravens currently boast the NFL’s fourth-best scoring defense (15.2 points per game). They’re also No. 2 in yards allowed per game (260.8), so this will be a tough test for Goff and company.

Baltimore leads the all-time series against Detroit, 5-1.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Kevin Burkhardt (Play-By-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst) and Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporters).

Lions vs Ravens: What They’re Saying

“Obviously, they’re very good,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said about the Lions. “They have one loss. They’re leading [the NFC North] division. They’ve won their recent games by large margins. They haven’t even been in a close game, I don’t think, since early in the season. … They’re physical. They’re legit. We’re looking forward to the game. [We] can’t wait to get out there and play.”

“They’ve made a concerted effort to do a little more dropback with him and he is, he’s throwing the ball well,” Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said about Jackson. “And he’s got guys that are making plays for him, but if it’s not there, he’s still – he’ll take off and he gets up the middle, he gets the edge and he’s going to hurt you, get a first down and there we go or an explosive. He’s extremely dangerous as always. That’s not changing right now, so that focal point will always start with him, especially defensively.”