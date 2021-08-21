How to Watch Lions vs Steelers Preseason Game Online for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Detroit Lions in preseason action at Heinz Field on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lions vs Steelers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lions vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This is only an option for viewers in Pittsburgh, Altoona, Harrisburg, Youngstown, Saginaw, Escanaba and other local markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Lions vs Steelers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Lions vs Steelers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: NFL Network isn’t available on AT&T TV, so this is only an option for viewers in the Lions or Steelers markets

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Lions vs Steelers live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Note: This is only an option for viewers in Pittsburgh, Altoona, Harrisburg, Youngstown, Saginaw, Escanaba and other local markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Lions vs Steelers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Lions vs Steelers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Lions vs Steelers Preseason Preview

Detroit fell in its first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, 16-15. New Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 7-9 for 56 yards, and backups Tim Boyle and David Blough saw action, as well. Boyle finished the game going 8-15 for 38 yards, while Blough fared better, going 5-6 for 76 yards.

It was a close game that went down to the wire, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell says his team is going to have a more detailed game plan in Game 2 of the preseason. “We’ll game plan more than we did vs. Buffalo,” Campbell said about facing the Steelers. “It won’t be a full-out game plan, but they’ll have enough in their toolbox to go work. Then, certainly, when we get ready for the Colts next week, there will be a little bit more than there was this week.”

The Lions head coach also revealed that he’s not sure Goff and several other key veterans are going to suit up for this matchup against the Steelers. “I’m starting to think about now maybe sitting a few of these guys, a select few veterans is kind of what I’m thinking right now. I’m not there yet,” Campbell told the Detroit Free Press.

On the other side, the Steelers are coming off a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12. Backup Dwayne Haskins had a great game, going 16-22 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs also got reps, with Rudolph going 8-9 for 77 yards and Dobbs completing 5 of 6 passes for 31 yards and an interception.

Ben Roethlisberger will get the nod to start in this one, though, with Haskins or Rudolph relieving him after that. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Roethlisberger will see action this week, but he was coy about how much.

“We’ll play it by ear,” Tomlin said about his starting QB. “We have a plan, but we’re also willing do adjust that plan based on what it is that we see in stadium.”

When he was asked if he was also going to try to get Haskins some work in with the first team, the Steelers head coach noted it wasn’t atop his list of priorities. “Not in this particular instance,” Tomlin said. “The emphasis for this outing as it pertains to the quarterback position is getting Ben his first in-stadium exposure of the season and we’ll go from there.”