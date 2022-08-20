Lions vs Colts Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Detroit Lions take on the Indianapolis Colts in NFL preseason action at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, August 20.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (WJBK-2) in Detroit, FOX (WXIN-59) in Indianapolis, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Lions vs Colts:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

This option is just for those who live in Saginaw or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This option is just for those who live in Saginaw or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can watch every out-of-market, non-primetime preseason NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Lions vs Colts live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Lions vs Colts Preview

The Detroit Lions (0-1) and Indianapolis Colts (0-1) seek their first wins of the preseason on Saturday after joint practices this week.

Detroit fell short 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons on August 12 in their preseason opener. Lions backup quarterback David Blough threw for 141 yards on 18-28 passing, and he rushed for 22 yards on two carries — the team’s leading rusher in the game. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle threw for 111 yards versus a touchdown versus an interception on 9-19 passing. The battle for the top backup spot will continue against the Colts.

Tim Boyle lets it fly to Kalif Raymond. The @Lions are having fun on offense. 🔥 📺: #ATLvsDET on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/J4YYZSADjC pic.twitter.com/TYBmJhako6 — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022

“Both of them, I thought made some really good plays, man. But then there’s a couple of these plays that leave a bitter taste in your mouth,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “But look, I thought they ran the huddle well, I thought they made some really good throws, I thought they found a way to improvise a little bit at times, and they had command of the huddle. So all of those were good and certainly something to build off of.”

Indianapolis will take another look at backup quarterbacks following a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on August 13. Sam Ehlinger, who backed up Carson Wentz last year, went 10-11 for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Foles, who signed as a free agent this year, went 7-11 for 72 yards and a touchdown versus an interception.

Sam Ehlinger with great start to his 2nd NFL preseason. 10/11, 88 yards, 2 TD, 24 rushing yards #HookEm pic.twitter.com/oNvxOa5cxt — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) August 14, 2022

Foles notably provides postseason experience, including a Super Bowl MVP performance, if starter Matt Ryan ever went down. Ehlinger became the subject of trade speculation because of his performance per Sports Illustrated’s Horseshoe Huddle.

“Right now, Matt is No. 1, Nick is No. 2, Sam is No. 3 and Jack [Coan] is No. 4,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said via Horseshoe Huddle. “I feel confident in that. So, Nick has really had a long, established career as a starter and as a backup. But really love what Sam has done in preseason and love the game he had yesterday.”

Ryan won’t play against the Lions according to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, and the Lions could do the same with starter Jared Goff. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire, that he intends to sit “a number of” starters against the Colts. Campbell and company will prioritize position battles instead.

“Certainly, we’ve got a lot of battles still going on, but that would be the plan with this,” Campbell said via Lions Wire. “That’s probably kind of like the structure of, you get two really good days of work and now you don’t really feel like you need to go to the game with them.”