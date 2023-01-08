Lions vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions conclude the regular season in a game that’s a playoff matchup in essence on Sunday, January 8.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Lions vs Packers streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Lions vs Packers Preview

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers collide with the same goal in mind on “Sunday Night Football” — win and in.

Both the Lions (8-8) and Packers (8-8) need a win to secure a winning record for the season and a playoff spot, the final spot in the NFC. That’s all if the Seattle Seahawks fall to the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers back from a 4-7 record to get in playoff position, and everything has been clicking for the Packers of late. The Packers most recently routed the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Detroit has turned things around led by quarterback Jared Goff with a dynamic offense. The Lions look to oust the Packers and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“I think it’s the anticipation up to it is the difference,” Goff said via Pro Football Talk about a big Sunday night game. “There’s going to be a lot more questions, a lot more coverage, we’re going to be sitting in the hotel all day waiting for that Sunday night game. That’s the difference. I think once you get there the game day it’s really the same, you have to treat it the same.”

“Sure, late in the game in the fourth quarter there’s going to be pressure, but that’s the same way in every other game in the fourth quarter,” Goff added. “There’s no more pressure because of the week it is, I think every game is truly the same and you’ve got to treat it that way.”

Regardless of the result, Sunday’s game could mark the final game for Rodgers at Lambeau Field. The Packers can’t host a playoff game as the No. 7 seed if they make it.

“I mean, for sure, just because you don’t know what the future holds,” Rodgers told the media. “But when I think about that, it’s nothing but gratitude. Not remorse or sadness, just gratitude for the time that I’ve been here, the amazing memories that I’ve had on this field. Been a lot of great moments, but I’m still undecided, we’re all undecided about the future. We’re just going to enjoy Sunday night and hopefully have some more to play for.”

“No, I don’t. I’m going to take some time after the season,” Rodgers added. “I got a lot of great memories here at Lambeau and hopefully can add another one on Sunday.”